Sixers coach Brett Brown decided to play Jahlil Okafor for the first time in five games, throwing him out with the starters on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

A team blogger by the name of Shamus Clancy was not too happy to find out Okafor would be starting, joking that those who had purchased a bus ticket to travel from Philly to D.C. for the game would be let down. Okafor’s father saw this and was irked, to say the least.

To his father’s credit, Jah did have himself a nice game with 26 points and nine rebounds in 35 minutes. Good enough that he cast a vote for Jah to play in the All-Star Game during the contest.

