Extra Mustard

Tuesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Nina Daniele; Martellus Bennett Gets His Cake

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Martellus Bennett Gets His 'You're Awesome' Cake

Here's a dumb fun story. Martellus Bennett promised to celebrate his first Super Bowl appearance by baking a cake with the words "You're Awesome" on it. But when he got home, he was out of cake batter mix and all the stores were closed. So no cake for Martellus. That is until a Patriots fan who happens to own a cake company heard about the situation and delivered Martellus his "You're Awesome" Cake. 

Three Clutch Shots, a Slap and an Air Ball 

Monday night was a good one for NBA fans. Both Russell Westbrook and Dion Waiters hit game-winning buzzer-beaters while Carmelo Anthony hit a clutch shot to lead the Knicks to victory. Zaza Pachulia got his thug on and slapped Luke Babbitt in the head. But the most memorable play of the night was Joakim Noah's free throw air ball (and his reaction to it).

John Elway Makes Cab Driver Very Happy

Being a taxi driver is not the most glamorous job but it certainly has its moments.

Nina Daniele: Lovely Lady of the Day

There are plenty of models posting photos of themselves in lingerie, but not every model includes her dog in those photos. That's why we love Nina Daniele (click for full-size gallery). 

Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: One Model Management
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele :: @ninamariedaniele/Instagram
Nina Daniele: 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting Call
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close

Great Moments in Limbo

I'm a little late on this one but Shemika Charles (a.k.a. - The Limbo Queen) had some time to kill at the Philadelphia Airport and put on an impromptu show for fellow passengers waiting for their flights. 

Good Job, Good Effort

Shout out to Lexie Vaught of Division-II Drury, who wasn't going to let a lost shoe slow her down. Unfortunately, it did just that.

Paging All Bacon Lovers

There is now a toaster just for making bacon. That is all.

Dad Problems

Alternative Facts in College Hoops

Odds & Ends

Safe to say nobody thought the Falcons would advance to the Super Bowl ... Can't blame Grayson Allen for this mini-altercation ... LeBron James is frustrated with the Cavs' top heavy roster ... My Super Sweet 16 is returning to MTV ... Oscar predictions for the upcoming show ... So now whole wheat bread might not be so healthy after all. 

Roger Clemens With a Rare Save

Fake (But Still Entertaining)

Barack Obama Mixtape

Stevie Wonder Joins Random Singer in Hotel Lobby

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters