Grayson Allen may or may not have tried to trip a Notre Dame player

44 minutes ago

Grayson Allen served an indefinite-turned-one-game suspension earlier this season for deliberately tripping an opposing player. 

Now, every time Allen's feet get anywhere near another player, people are going to throw a fit.

Have a look at the latest case, which came during Duke's game against Notre Dame on Monday night when Allen appeared to get tangled up with guard Temple Gibbs.

Maybe he tripped him. Maybe he didn't. Either way, Allen didn't get called for a foul on the play and the Blue Devils went on to win 84–74.

But that doesn't mean the internet is going to stop scrutinizing Allen's footwork. Perhaps he should consider dancing lessons to improve his coordination.

