Any Football This Weekend?

Something that doesn't get talked about during Super Bowl week: How much do the players make and how does tax-free Houston play into it? The bizarre story of the snap before Adam Vinatieri's game-winning kick in 2004, and Mike Pence will be in the house for the big game. Also, Hyundai will bring the Super Bowl to troops in real-time ad. Here's the only must-haves list you need for a Super Bowl party and a spectacular Super Bowl recipe guide.

Dwight Calls Skins

Fansided made a list of five fictional basketball teams that could challenge the Brooklyn Nets.

Pop on Black History Month

Gregg Popovich gave his thoughts on Black History Month, calling racism "our national sin."

Mia Kang: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

We have another Swimsuit Rookie as our LLOD today, Mia Kang. When she's not modeling, she's training in Thai Boxing and says she'd pursue a fighting career if she weren't crushing modeling. (Click here for her 2017 full-sized rookie reveal gallery.)

MIA KANG: 2016 SI SWIMSUIT CASTING 1 32 Close expandIcon 1 32 Close

Why Isn't Handball Mainstream?

I've asked this a thousand times. And will ask it again after seeing this unbelievable goal that even the opponents cheered.

Sawyer Jordan

I'm a sucker for student assistant, benchwarmer, etc. highlight reels. And this one from Clemson football student assistant Sawyer Jordan is an absolute beauty.

Gotta Admire the Commitment

Behind The Mask Of A Man Determined To Live As A Real Life Batman https://t.co/6zGpUxcfly — Digg Video (@DiggVideo) February 3, 2017

Buffaloes Are Trendy

No Combine for Mixon and Zamora

NFL makes decisive stand. Will Joe Mixon even be drafted? https://t.co/zHGMxHp6iN — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) February 3, 2017

TGIF Indeed

Odds and Ends

WrestleMania flashback: Cena vs. The Rock ... Is east-west jet lag real for baseball players? Yup ... Best hype videos for the Super Bowl ... DeMarcus Ware said a Tony Romo reunion would be nice but no thanks ... Cool interview with Roger Federer, during which he talked about celebrating his Australian Open title ... Eight million pounds of guac and other Super Bowl consumption facts ... Iran bans U.S. Wrestling team from competition in Tehran.

Puppies Pick Falcons

City Slickers in Westworld

Tennessee Whiskey

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.