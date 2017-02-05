Donald Trump takes great pride in correctly picking the result of Super Bowls, once bragging in 2013 that he had gotten the last seven results right. This year, he picked the Patriots to win by eight. When that didn’t look like it was going to happen, he left his viewing party at his Florida golf club and retired to his seaside estate for the night.

Pool: Trump is done watching the game pic.twitter.com/I3MKmzZsXA — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 6, 2017

Pool: POTUS is done for the night at Mar a Lago — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 6, 2017

Trump left the party just minutes after the Falcons pushed their lead to 28–3. That means he missed the New England touchdown just a few minutes later that cut the deficit to 19.

But then the Patriots just kept scoring! They eventually came all the way back from down 25 to complete the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and win the game in overtime.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Hell, I can’t blame him for leaving the party. It looked like a real snoozefest.