While Vice President Mike Pence was fortunate enough to watch the Super Bowl in the building in Houston, President Donald Trump gathered in a ballroom at his Florida golf club.

Everyone looked like they were having a blast, especially Melania.

The first couple and @Reince's family at the Trump International Golf Club Super Bowl party pic.twitter.com/5jG3xzhCg8 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 6, 2017

Trump, Priebus + family at the Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club pic.twitter.com/KM9lagO6bF — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 6, 2017

For a guy who lives in a gilded penthouse, those are some pretty low-rent decorations. They look like something you’d have for Barron’s 10th birthday party, not a gathering of the most powerful people in the world.

Trump’s entrance to the event was definitely not as understated.

.@POTUS applauds Palm Beach Central marching band, performing upon his arrival at #SuperBowl watch party at Trump International Golf Club pic.twitter.com/99gWEAJX4e — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) February 5, 2017

Trump, for the record, picked the Patriots (and his buddy Tom Brady) to win by eight points.