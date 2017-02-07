NFL Hot Clicks: February 9: It's Mock Draft Time

Extra Mustard

The Cleveland Browns are on the Clock

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror and the combine dead ahead, SI's Chris Burke looks at how all 32 teams may address their needs in the draft's first two days ... In case you haven't watched Julian Edelman's mic'd up moment during his incredible Super Bowl LI catch, here it is again ... The top free agents of the 2017 off-season ... Seven teams that could be next season's Atlanta Falcons ... To say that David Johnson's rehab is going good would be an understatement ... Here's how to get Sports Illustrated's New England Patriots Super Bowl covers ...  Jason Witten spoke with SI about Dak Prescott's success, Tony Romo's future, his own rookie year and whether or not he thinks about his chances at the Hall of Fame ... The new high-powered Pacific Pro League won’t be football's only developmental league. Meet the GFL, ADPFL and RPFL.

Shannon Sharpe has an idea on how the Patriots players should handle their champions' visit to the White House.

The Best Player in Super Bowl 51 Might Surprise You

After reviewing the tape, Greg Bedard hands out grades to all 67 players who saw major time in Super Bowl LI. As one would expect, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan both get A’s, but neither was the best player on the field.

Saints QB Drew Brees: I'm not seeking any kind of contract extension ... NFL Stars and Dogs: Mark Herzlich and Champ, Scout ... Deshaun Watson: I laugh at the criticisms of my accuracy ... "The Super Bowl feels like sex," and other Michael Bennett musings ... What do Dan Quinn and the Falcons see in Steve Sarkisian? ... Tony Dungy: Teams have stolen signs legally for years ... Tom Brady after Gisele pleaded with him to retire: 'Too bad, babe' ... Is a media bias keeping Terrell Owens out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame? ... Ex-Titans tight end Frank Wycheck believes he has CTE.

The Patriots comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime forced a lot of writers to redo their stories and put newspaper designers on a tight deadline, too. Here are some of the section fronts to come out of the greatest Super Bowl ever.

Sports Illustrated Vault Gem: Earl Campbell

Earl Campbell had never given much thought to being poor, had never really realized how deprived his family had been, until—in the space of a single year—he won the Heisman Trophy, signed a contract worth $1.4 million to play for the Houston Oilers and became the hottest thing to hit the NFL since Monday Night Football. When the full weight of his family's privation hit him, Campbell decided to take some of his NFL greenbacks and build a spacious new house for his mother and then turn the rundown plank shack where he had grown up into a museum where other underprivileged kids could come see firsthand that the NFL was, indeed, the land of opportunity. READ MORE

Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas

The MMQB trailed the boss of the biggest sportsbook in Vegas on the wildest Super Bowl Sunday ever—for gamblers, anyway.

Gallery: The Top 10 Super Bowls

We're guessing you already know what sits at No. 1, but what about Nos. 2 and 3?

Time has distanced fans from the reality of just how monumental the Jets' 16-7 upset was in the first officially-named Super Bowl. Brash Jets quarterback Broadway Joe Namath famously guaranteed victory over the 13-1 Colts, who had allowed the fewest points in an NFL season. He delivered in workmanlike fashion by relying on his ground game, eight receptions for 133 yards by receiver George Sauer, three field goals by Jim Turner, and an opportunistic defense that picked off Colts QBs Earl Morrall and John Unitas four times.

10. Super Bowl III — Jets 16, Colts 7
10. Super Bowl III — Jets 16, Colts 7
Time has distanced fans from the reality of just how monumental the Jets' 16-7 upset was in the first officially-named Super Bowl. Brash Jets quarterback Broadway Joe Namath famously guaranteed victory over the 13-1 Colts, who had allowed the fewest points in an NFL season. He delivered in workmanlike fashion by relying on his ground game, eight receptions for 133 yards by receiver George Sauer, three field goals by Jim Turner, and an opportunistic defense that picked off Colts QBs Earl Morrall and John Unitas four times.
Neil Leifer
The Bills' first of four straight Super Bowl appearances was their best chance to win one. They were 13-3 and had handled the Giants during the regular season. New York was forced to turn to backup quarterback Jeff Hostetler after Phil Simms was lost to injury for the season. But the Giants masterfully used a ball-control offense to keep Bills quarterback Jim Kelly and running back Thurman Thomas off the field for 40 minutes 33 seconds and led 20-19 in the final seconds. Yet, they still weren't safe. Kelly led one last desperation drive only to watch Scott Norwood's winning field goal attempt of 47 yards sail infamously wide right.

9. Super Bowl XXV — Giants 20, Bills 19
9. Super Bowl XXV — Giants 20, Bills 19
The Bills' first of four straight Super Bowl appearances was their best chance to win one. They were 13-3 and had handled the Giants during the regular season. New York was forced to turn to backup quarterback Jeff Hostetler after Phil Simms was lost to injury for the season. But the Giants masterfully used a ball-control offense to keep Bills quarterback Jim Kelly and running back Thurman Thomas off the field for 40 minutes 33 seconds and led 20-19 in the final seconds. Yet, they still weren't safe. Kelly led one last desperation drive only to watch Scott Norwood's winning field goal attempt of 47 yards sail infamously wide right.
Walter Iooss Jr.
The play could have tied the score at 21 late in the third quarter and, perhaps, punctuated Jackie Smith's storied career with a happy exclamation point. But Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach screamed and convulsed when his easy touchdown pass bounced off the Hall of Famer tight end's hands. Coach Tom Landry winced. Broadcaster Verne Lundquist captured the pained emotion of the moment perfectly: "Bless his heart. He's got to be the sickest man in America." He was. Dallas settled for a field goal and though it scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, so did the Steelers, who won the shootout, 35-31.

8. Super Bowl XIII — Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
8. Super Bowl XIII — Steelers 35, Cowboys 31
The play could have tied the score at 21 late in the third quarter and, perhaps, punctuated Jackie Smith's storied career with a happy exclamation point. But Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach screamed and convulsed when his easy touchdown pass bounced off the Hall of Famer tight end's hands. Coach Tom Landry winced. Broadcaster Verne Lundquist captured the pained emotion of the moment perfectly: "Bless his heart. He's got to be the sickest man in America." He was. Dallas settled for a field goal and though it scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, so did the Steelers, who won the shootout, 35-31.
Tony Triolo
The furor over Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction" at halftime overshadowed a thriller that started slowly. After a record 25 minutes and 55 seconds of scoreless play, the two teams exchanged 24 points in the final 3:05 of the second quarter, with the Patriots grabbing a 14-10 lead. By the fourth quarter, the score was tied at 29. The contest wasn't settled until there were four ticks left on the clock. Adam Vinatieri's 41-yard field goal gave the Patriots their second championship in three seasons.

7. Super Bowl XXXVIII — Patriots 32, Panthers 29
7. Super Bowl XXXVIII — Patriots 32, Panthers 29
The furor over Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction" at halftime overshadowed a thriller that started slowly. After a record 25 minutes and 55 seconds of scoreless play, the two teams exchanged 24 points in the final 3:05 of the second quarter, with the Patriots grabbing a 14-10 lead. By the fourth quarter, the score was tied at 29. The contest wasn't settled until there were four ticks left on the clock. Adam Vinatieri's 41-yard field goal gave the Patriots their second championship in three seasons.
Al Tielemans
The score was only 3-3 at halftime, but fireworks were in store. After the Bengals went ahead 16-13 on Jim Breech's 40-yard field goal with 3:20 left in the game, Joe Montana saved the 49ers in perhaps the greatest individual moment of his career. The otherworldly cool, efficient quarterback drove his team 92 yards in 11 plays, culminating with a 10-yard TD pass to John Taylor with only 34 seconds left.

6. Super Bowl XXIII — 49ers 20, Bengals 16
6. Super Bowl XXIII — 49ers 20, Bengals 16
The score was only 3-3 at halftime, but fireworks were in store. After the Bengals went ahead 16-13 on Jim Breech's 40-yard field goal with 3:20 left in the game, Joe Montana saved the 49ers in perhaps the greatest individual moment of his career. The otherworldly cool, efficient quarterback drove his team 92 yards in 11 plays, culminating with a 10-yard TD pass to John Taylor with only 34 seconds left.
Richard Mackson
Kurt Warner and the Rams' Greatest Show On Turf offense were leading 16-0 in the third quarter when Steve McNair rallied his Titans, who tied the score at 16 with 2:12 left in the game. Warner responded with a TD bomb to Isaac Bruce on the Rams' next play. McNair refused to give in, driving the Titans to the Rams' 10 with six seconds remaining. Wide receiver Kevin Dyson caught a pass at the five, but fell an agonizing half-yard short of the goal line as Rams linebacker Mike Jones, in one of the Super Bowl's great defensive plays, made the game-saving tackle as time expired.

5. Super Bowl XXXIV — Rams 23, Titans 16
5. Super Bowl XXXIV — Rams 23, Titans 16
Kurt Warner and the Rams' Greatest Show On Turf offense were leading 16-0 in the third quarter when Steve McNair rallied his Titans, who tied the score at 16 with 2:12 left in the game. Warner responded with a TD bomb to Isaac Bruce on the Rams' next play. McNair refused to give in, driving the Titans to the Rams' 10 with six seconds remaining. Wide receiver Kevin Dyson caught a pass at the five, but fell an agonizing half-yard short of the goal line as Rams linebacker Mike Jones, in one of the Super Bowl's great defensive plays, made the game-saving tackle as time expired.
John Biever
That inexplicable thing called momentum probably never felt so real and fateful as it did on a remarkable 100-yard interception for a touchdown by Steelers NFL defensive MVP James Harrison. It happened on the final play of the first half, turning a likely four-point Cardinals lead into a 10-point edge by the renowned Steelers. But Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald refused to fold, leading the way to a 23-20 edge late in the fourth quarter. And then just as suddenly, Ben Roethlisberger found Santonio Holmes four times in what would be the game-winning drive, including a tip-toeing touchdown reception with 35 seconds remaining as Pittsburgh won its second Super Bowl in four seasons, and record sixth.

4. Super Bowl XLIII — Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
4. Super Bowl XLIII — Steelers 27, Cardinals 23
That inexplicable thing called momentum probably never felt so real and fateful as it did on a remarkable 100-yard interception for a touchdown by Steelers NFL defensive MVP James Harrison. It happened on the final play of the first half, turning a likely four-point Cardinals lead into a 10-point edge by the renowned Steelers. But Kurt Warner and Larry Fitzgerald refused to fold, leading the way to a 23-20 edge late in the fourth quarter. And then just as suddenly, Ben Roethlisberger found Santonio Holmes four times in what would be the game-winning drive, including a tip-toeing touchdown reception with 35 seconds remaining as Pittsburgh won its second Super Bowl in four seasons, and record sixth.
John Biever; Al Tielemans
The Seattle Seahawks led the New England Patriots 24-14 with eight minutes left, but Pats quarterback Tom Brady — coming into the game amid Deflategate controversy — led two 60+ yard drives with two passing touchdowns to take the lead. In arguably the worst play call in Super Bowl history, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called for a pass on 2nd and goal with his team needing one yard in three downs to score the winning touchdown. New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler stepped in front of wide receiver Ricardo Lockette to take the ball, and the game, away with 26 second remaining.

3. Super Bowl XLIX — Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
3. Super Bowl XLIX — Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
The Seattle Seahawks led the New England Patriots 24-14 with eight minutes left, but Pats quarterback Tom Brady — coming into the game amid Deflategate controversy — led two 60+ yard drives with two passing touchdowns to take the lead. In arguably the worst play call in Super Bowl history, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called for a pass on 2nd and goal with his team needing one yard in three downs to score the winning touchdown. New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler stepped in front of wide receiver Ricardo Lockette to take the ball, and the game, away with 26 second remaining.
John Iacono
When arguably the greatest play in Super Bowl history is crucial to the winning drive against an undefeated, seemingly invincible team, you've got a valid case for this one being one of the best ever. After New England took a 14-10 lead late in the fourth quarter, Eli Manning led the Giants on a gritty 12-play, 83-yard drive in the final minutes. It included his improbable escape from the clutches of the Patriots pass rush and 32-yard heave that David Tyree somehow caught and held to his helmet as he was tackled by Rodney Harrison. Four plays later, Plaxico Burress caught the winning TD with 35 seconds on the clock, ending New England's dream of 19-0 perfection.

2. Super Bowl XLII — Giants 17, Patriots 14
2. Super Bowl XLII — Giants 17, Patriots 14
When arguably the greatest play in Super Bowl history is crucial to the winning drive against an undefeated, seemingly invincible team, you've got a valid case for this one being one of the best ever. After New England took a 14-10 lead late in the fourth quarter, Eli Manning led the Giants on a gritty 12-play, 83-yard drive in the final minutes. It included his improbable escape from the clutches of the Patriots pass rush and 32-yard heave that David Tyree somehow caught and held to his helmet as he was tackled by Rodney Harrison. Four plays later, Plaxico Burress caught the winning TD with 35 seconds on the clock, ending New England's dream of 19-0 perfection.
Damian Strohmeyer
The first Super Bowl to be decided in overtime also produced the biggest comeback in league championship history as the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

1. Super Bowl LI — Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (overtime)
1. Super Bowl LI — Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (overtime)
The first Super Bowl to be decided in overtime also produced the biggest comeback in league championship history as the New England Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons.
Simon Bruty
