Thursday February 9th, 2017

The New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl with their historic overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. 

The Pats completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history with their 34–28 win over the Falcons after going down 28–3 to start the game. Tom Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, but Julian Edelman's fourth quarter catch was one of the most-played highlights of the night and earned him a spot on Sports Illustrated's cover.

To purchase one of SI's Patriots issues, including any of the commemorative covers, see below.

SI's Patriots championship package is also available for purchase.

 

Special commemorative issue

Super Bowl LI

Featuring Tom Brady on the cover.
 
Buy Now

 

Special commemorative issue

Super Bowl LI

Featuring Tom Brady and Julian Edelman on the cover.
 
Buy Now

 

Feb. 13, 2017 issue

Frames available in multiple colors.

 

Buy Now

 

Special commemorative issue

Super Bowl XLIX

Featuring Tom Brady on the cover.
 
Buy Now

 

Feb. 9, 2015 issue

Frames available in multiple colors.

 

Buy Now

 

Special Edition Commemorative

Super Bowl XXXIX

Featuring Tom Brady on the cover.
 
Buy Now

 

Feb. 14, 2005 issue

Frames available in multiple colors.

 

Buy Now

 

Special Edition Commemorative

Super Bowl XXXIX

Featuring Tom Brady on the cover.
 
Buy Now

 

Feb 9, 2004 issue

Frames available in multiple colors.

 

Buy Now

 

Special Edition Commemorative

Super Bowl XXXVIII

Featuring Willie McGinest on the cover.
 
Buy Now

 

Special Edition Commemorative

Super Bowl XXXVI

Featuring Tom Brady on the cover.
 
Buy Now

 

 

Brady has been one of the most features athletes on the cover of SI, with 20 covers. To view all of SI's past covers, click here.

