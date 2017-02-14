2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Tinia, a Bergamasco, with Martin Siegman. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Here's What Good Dogs Snack On

The Westminster Dog Show is this week, and if you're not watching, you're missing out on fun facts like this:

THIS DOG EATS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES pic.twitter.com/3aTDs1CF03 — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) February 14, 2017

Other favorite snacks of the canine elite include potato chips, pizza and Cheetos.

Best in Show will be crowned Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, so the contestants are probably carbo-loading as we speak.

UConn Women Hit 100 Straight Wins

Monday night's overtime win against No. 6 South Carolina gave the Huskies a big round number to put an exclamation point on an already-historic season. Here's a closer look at their dominance from the New York Times.

G is the New D

The NBA announced Tuesday morning that starting next season, the NBA D-League will be known as the NBA Gatorade League (NBA G-League). Really. From the looks of the below photo, this apparently means basketball players will begin funneling sugar water directly down their gullets in hopes of reaching the peak of their profession. (Don't tell me those tubes aren't for Gatorade.)

NBA’s minor leaguers will be first to test out new Gatorade performance tech https://t.co/P9MtImQ20F — FastCoNews (@FastCoNews) February 14, 2017

NBA Brings in the Big Guns

Adam Silver conferenced in Michael Jordan on Monday to help mediate a discussion between Charles Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan after last week's incident at MSG. Details of the meeting are fuzzy, but Oakley told the NY Daily News that an immediate resolution would be difficult because “some of the things that were said about me hurt.”

Hailey Clauson: Lovely Lady of the Day

Today's throwback Lovely Lady is last year's SI Swimsuit cover model Hailey Clauson, who makes her third straight appearance in the issue this year. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Hailey Clauson: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 7 Close expandIcon 1 7 Close

Speaking of SI Swimsuit...

It's almost time.

Finally, SI Swimsuit 2017 is here! Tune in to @JimmyKimmelLive tonight for the cover reveal. pic.twitter.com/RFhA15qNZu — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 14, 2017

Two Decades of Winning

As a lifetime Bullets/Wizards fan, all I can say is, sigh.

Spurs are 42-13, guaranteeing San Antonio a 20th straight winning season - now the longest streak of winning seasons in NBA history. — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) February 14, 2017

This Was Pretty Fancy

Speaking of the Wizards, though...they're on fire right now.

Bryce Harper is a Cowboys Fan

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper is at #RAW tonight in Vegas…rockin’ a #DallasCowboys hat 🤔



(via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/X4Ljn3KmUu — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) February 14, 2017

Nats fans are not pleased, to say the least.

Odds & Ends

The Bachelor/Bachelorette finally casts a black lead ... Warriors eat "humble cupcake" after blowout loss to Nuggets ... Gerry Sandusky is still not Jerry Sandusky ... Youth basketball team forfeits in protest after league kicks out two girls ...​ Grammys draws biggest audience since 2014 ... Reward offered after 1,000 pound chicken stolen in North Carolina ... The Obamas are hiring interns ... Guess the dog breed by the paws.

Adorable Beagle Too Distracted to Compete

In a way, we are all Mia the Beagle.

Happy Valentine's Day

Tips For A Romantic Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/FPUIzYwMnL — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 14, 2017

Here's a Love Song

Doesn't get much better than this one.

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.