Tuesday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Hailey Clauson; Westminster Dog Show Snacks

Lindsay Applebaum
42 minutes ago

2017 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Tinia, a Bergamasco, with Martin Siegman.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Here's What Good Dogs Snack On

The Westminster Dog Show is this week, and if you're not watching, you're missing out on fun facts like this:

Other favorite snacks of the canine elite include potato chips, pizza and Cheetos.

Best in Show will be crowned  Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, so the contestants are probably carbo-loading as we speak.

UConn Women Hit 100 Straight Wins

Monday night's overtime win against No. 6 South Carolina gave the Huskies a big round number to put an exclamation point on an already-historic season. Here's a closer look at their dominance from the New York Times.

G is the New D

The NBA announced Tuesday morning that starting next season, the NBA D-League will be known as the NBA Gatorade League (NBA G-League). Really. From the looks of the below photo, this apparently means basketball players will begin funneling sugar water directly down their gullets in hopes of reaching the peak of their profession. (Don't tell me those tubes aren't for Gatorade.)

NBA Brings in the Big Guns

Adam Silver conferenced in Michael Jordan on Monday to help mediate a discussion between Charles Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan after last week's incident at MSG. Details of the meeting are fuzzy, but Oakley told the NY Daily News that an immediate resolution would be difficult because “some of the things that were said about me hurt.”

Hailey Clauson: Lovely Lady of the Day

Today's throwback Lovely Lady is last year's SI Swimsuit cover model Hailey Clauson, who makes her third straight appearance in the issue this year. (Click here for full-size gallery.)

Speaking of SI Swimsuit...

It's almost time.

Two Decades of Winning

As a lifetime Bullets/Wizards fan, all I can say is, sigh.

This Was Pretty Fancy

Speaking of the Wizards, though...they're on fire right now.

Bryce Harper is a Cowboys Fan

Nats fans are not pleased, to say the least.

Odds & Ends

The Bachelor/Bachelorette finally casts a black lead ... Warriors eat "humble cupcake" after blowout loss to Nuggets ... Gerry Sandusky is still not Jerry Sandusky ... Youth basketball team forfeits in protest after league kicks out two girls ...​ Grammys draws biggest audience since 2014 ... Reward offered after 1,000 pound chicken stolen in North Carolina ... The Obamas are hiring interns ... Guess the dog breed by the paws.

Adorable Beagle Too Distracted to Compete

In a way, we are all Mia the Beagle.

Happy Valentine's Day

Here's a Love Song

Doesn't get much better than this one.

