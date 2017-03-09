These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Yep, you read that headline. Don’t ask. Just don’t.

Here’s veteran MLB reliever Fernando Rodney, as a member of the Dominican Republic squad at the World Baseball Classic, producing and then holstering a giant plantain from his pants during player introductions.

Is this funny? Is it just weird? Does Fernando Rodney respect the unwritten rules of baseball?

Did you know plantains can grow that large?

UPDATE: This is apparently a thing. The Rally Platano.

The Dominican Republic is using a secret weapon to win the World Baseball Classic: https://t.co/T7c9BeDhVk pic.twitter.com/MjGoPSVJJ0 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 9, 2017

Ok.