Extra Mustard

Don’t ask why Fernando Rodney pulled a plantain out of his pants

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Yep, you read that headline. Don’t ask. Just don’t.

Here’s veteran MLB reliever Fernando Rodney, as a member of the Dominican Republic squad at the World Baseball Classic, producing and then holstering a giant plantain from his pants during player introductions.

Is this funny? Is it just weird? Does Fernando Rodney respect the unwritten rules of baseball?

Did you know plantains can grow that large?

UPDATE: This is apparently a thing. The Rally Platano.

Ok.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters