Don’t ask why Fernando Rodney pulled a plantain out of his pants
Yep, you read that headline. Don’t ask. Just don’t.
Here’s veteran MLB reliever Fernando Rodney, as a member of the Dominican Republic squad at the World Baseball Classic, producing and then holstering a giant plantain from his pants during player introductions.
En la presentación oficial del roster de #dominicana, @F_Rodney56 se robó el show. #PlatanoPower #wbc @US_diarioas pic.twitter.com/m3LbkyDO22— Luis Urbano (@LuisUrbanoG) March 9, 2017
Is this funny? Is it just weird? Does Fernando Rodney respect the unwritten rules of baseball?
Did you know plantains can grow that large?
UPDATE: This is apparently a thing. The Rally Platano.
The Dominican Republic is using a secret weapon to win the World Baseball Classic: https://t.co/T7c9BeDhVk pic.twitter.com/MjGoPSVJJ0— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 9, 2017
Ok.