Weekend Hot Clicks: Amanda Cerny; March Madness roundup

Being on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover can make stars

About Time We Had One

After what we saw in the Florida-Wisconsin game on Friday night, it'd be inappropriate to lead Hot Clicks with anything other than the 'Best March Madness Buzzer Beaters of All Time'

Celebratory Punch

What's the best way to celebrate? Clocking your teammate square in the face, obviously. It's not the first time: Last year, K-State football player punched teammate in the gut, and Wild forward Chris Stewart nailed Zach Parise.

Alford Staying, Archie Leaving

On Friday, Doug Gottlieb said he was told that Steve Alford to Indiana was "done". Wrong. Following UCLA's loss to Kentucky, the Bruins' head coach said he has no interest in the Hoosiers. On Saturday, Dayton's Archie Miller was announced as Indiana's next coach.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Your LLOD for the final Weekend Hot Clicks of March is Amanda Cerny. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Fussy Over Booker's 70

Devon Booker scored 70 in the Suns' loss to the Celtics on Friday night. Boston was not impressed; Isaiah Thomas ripped him for chasing numbers and Jae Crowder blasted the Suns on Instagram.

USMNT Dominates

You're not the only one who missed soccer amidst Sweet Sixteen action. The U.S. throttled Honduras in qualifying match.

We're Not Sorry

This reporter was fussy after an SI Kids reporter was given 60 seconds during a press conference, even though Frank Martin's answer was amazing.

SI for KIds reporter is cute and all, but not a fan of an off-topic question at 1 am when beat writers are trying to pull gamers together. — David Caraviello (@dcaraviello) March 25, 2017

Crean Replaces Archie?

Tom Crean to Dayton, anyone??? pic.twitter.com/uf7yNQCB9w — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 25, 2017

That Pig Mask. Whoa.

The Bellagio in Las Vegas was put on lockdown following an armed burglary at a watch store; suspects on the run https://t.co/5ZsePkH0rs pic.twitter.com/0x02SIprD8 — ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2017

Happy Saturday

Spend your Saturday morning with the one and only Myla Dalbesio! https://t.co/qqS3Exdjy4 pic.twitter.com/2D3h3T1DRm — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 25, 2017

Odds and Ends

The Justice League trailer has finally arrived ... Gonzaga's Jordan Mathew was an adorable basketball-playing three-year-old on Teletubbies ... 5 MLB teams that could disappoint in 2017 ... Britney Spears' personal runway shows are worth your attention ... It's spring training but the Angels' no-hitter was still awesome, and it was preserved by three defensive gems in the ninth inning ... ICYMI: Harry Potter fans can now purchase Butterbeer ice cream.

Time to Watch This Again

Sign Him Up.

Rice Players Rejoice

This video got lost in the NCAA Tournament shuffle last week. On Thursday, Rice promoted assistant Scott Pera to head coach after Mike Rhoades left for VCU. And it was pretty cool to see the players' reaction.

We are thrilled to announce @RiceCoachPera as the new head coach of @RiceBasketball! pic.twitter.com/cIWTrQXY7j — Rice Athletics (@RiceAthletics) March 23, 2017

