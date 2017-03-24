USMNT vs. Honduras as close as it gets to must-win for Bruce Arena's side

The U.S. men's national team resumes World Cup qualifying Friday night, looking for its first points of the CONCACAF Hexagonal when hosting Honduras at the San Jose Earthquakes' Avaya Stadium (10:50 p.m. ET, FS1, UniMas).

The stakes are clear for the Americans, who lost consecutive games to Mexico and Costa Rica in November and are hoping to qualify for an eighth straight World Cup. They're dealing with a series of injuries and suspensions, though, with the likes of Fabian Johnson, Bobby Wood, DeAndre Yedlin, Jermaine Jones and Timmy Chandler all unavailable for selection.

Bruce Arena will turn to the experienced likes of Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey and rising star Christian Pulisic in hopes of righting the ship against Honduras, which is 1-1-0 and has three points through two qualifiers in the round.

Los Catrachos, coached by Jorge Luis Pinto, counter with MLS standouts Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis and Roger Espinoza and former MLS star and current Anderlecht standout Andy Najar.

Stay tuned here for starting lineups and highlights throughout this key match.

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)

Honduras

GOALKEEPERS: Donis Escober (Olimpia), Luis Lopez (Real Espana), Ricardo Canales (Vida)

DEFENDERS: Brayan Beckeles (Necaxa), Henry Figueroa (Motagua), Maynor Figueroa (FC Dallas), Felix Crisianto (Motagua), Allans Vargas (Real Espana), Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic), Ever Alvarado (Olimpia), Cesar Oseguera (Real Espana)

MIDFIELDERS: Jorge Claros (Real Espana), Oliver Morazan (Juticalpa FC), Brayan Acosta (Real Espana), Roger Espinoza (Sporting Kansas City), Erick Andino (Motagua), Mario Martinez (Enppi), Carlos Disuca (Motagua), Andy Najar (Anderlecht), Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo), Romell Quioto (Houston Dynamo)

FORWARDS: Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Anthony Lozano (Tenerife), Eddie Hernandez (Tolima), Rubilio Castillo (Motagua), Michael Chirinos (Olimpia)