Watch: Frank Martin gives the best answer to a Sports Illustrated Kids reporter

South Carolina coach Frank Martin delivered the best answer to a question from a Sports Illustrated Kids reporter.

Max Bonnsstetter asked "When you coach and teach your team defense, what's more important technique or attitude?"

"First of all, a lot of respect to you. that’s a heck of a question," Martin said. "I’ve been doing this a long time, and that’s the first time anyones’s ever asked me that, thats a heck of a question. Attitude comes first. We gotta have guys that are gonna believe in our mission, that are going to believe in what we do. Once they believe, then we can teach them the technique.”

No. 7 South Carolina upset the No. 3 Baylor Bears 70-50 to advance to the Elite Eight.

