Indiana hires Dayton's Archie Miller as next head coach

Dayton head coach Archie Miller is nearing a deal to become the next Indiana basketball head coach, the university announced.

The hiring was first reported by to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Miller is 139–63 in his six seasons as the head coach of the Flyers. He finished this season with a 24–8 record.

Miller helped the Flyers reach the Elite 8 in 2014. He has also won two Atlantic 10 regular-season championships and was named the 2017 Atlantic 10 coach of the year.

Indiana fired Tom Crean earlier this month.

UCLA head coach Steve Alford said that he was 100% not going to Indiana, when asked about the coaching vacancy following the Bruins' Sweet 16 loss.

