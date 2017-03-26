These are the five best contracts in baseball

The Cleveland Indians are reportedly working on a contract extension for star shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to the son of Indians general manager Mike Chernoff.

Brody Chernoff joined the Indians broadcast booth and told announcer Tom Hamilton that his father is"trying to get Lindor to play for seven more years.”

It's a little bit more of a scoop than Joel Sherman of The New York Post was able to get.

With so many extensions for youngsters, I asked about Francisco Lindor and told nothing going on with #Indians — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 25, 2017

Lindor is coming off a season in which the hit .301 with 15 home runs and 78 RBIs. The Indians recently inked Jose Ramirez to a four extension.

We really hope Brody isn't grounded for sharing this information with the world.