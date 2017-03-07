Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Top 300 player rankings

1:28 | MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Top picks for the 2017 season

Quickly

  • With defending AL MVP Mike Trout at No. 1, here's how the top MLB players stack up ahead of the 2017 fantasy baseball season.
Michael Beller
Tuesday March 7th, 2017

The last time we were all watching meaningful baseball, the most infamous streak in professional sports came to an end. The 2017 MLB season has quite an act to follow after the Cubs won their first World Series in 108 years. But before we learn what the MLB has in store for us this year, we could all use a fantasy team or two. Below is the SI.com Top 300 for the 2017 fantasy baseball season.

We will update these rankings periodically through the final week of March, so be sure to check back in with us regularly to see how the rankings are shaping up before your draft. We’ll give you the first one for free: Mike Trout is, far and away, the best player in both fantasy and real-life baseball. You’ll have to scroll down for the next 299.

2017 Fantasy Baseball Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings
ADP - Average Draft Position

Coming up throughout the month as our fantasy baseball preview gets underway: Position primers, average draft position rankings, my picks for this year's biggest breakouts, busts and sleepers, a mock draft, auction draft and daily fantasy strategy and advice, and more. Keep it tuned here at SI.com for all the fantasy lowdown, and follow me on Twitter (@MBeller) for the latest fantasy news and advice.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters