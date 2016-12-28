There are many ways to fall just short of a cycle, but no one has ever done it quite as literally as Altuve did. Facing the Royals in late June and with a single, double and home run already to his name, Altuve ripped a line drive to left-centerfield in the sixth. He looked to have the elusive triple easily, only he tripped over his own helmet (which had flown off his head as he rounded first base) as he got to second and fell, losing his place in history.

At least he still won MV—oh, wait, shoot. Sorry, Jose.