MLB

Dodgers acquire Logan Forsythe from Rays for prospect Jose De Leon

SI Wire
an hour ago

The Dodgers and Rays have agreed to a trade that will send second baseman Logan Forsythe to Los Angeles in exchange for prospect Jose De Leon, the teams announced on Monday night.

Forsythe, 30, hit a career-high 20 home runs last season in just 127 games, batting .264. He’ll help stabilize a Dodgers infield that already counts Justin Turner and Rookie of the Year Corey Seager as starters. With incumbent starter Chase Utley a free agent, Forsythe will likely start some games, sharing time with utility man Kikè Hernandez.

De Leon, a 24-year-old righthander, was one of the top 25 prospects in all of baseball entering last season, according to Baseball America. His velocity dipped during the year and he didn’t fair all that decently in the major leagues, starting four games and posting a 6.35 ERA.

– Kenny Ducey

