MLB

Report: Yordano Ventura not wearing seat belt during fatal car crash

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was not wearing a seatbelt when he was killed after he lost control of his Jeep in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, Royals general manager Dayton Moore told The Kansas City Star.

An investigation into Ventura's death is still ongoing.

Moore was brief on the death of the team's starting pitcher, who thrown from his car when he lost control on the mountainous stretch of highway that was covered by a thick fog. Ventura's tires went off the road and an overcorrection resulted in a rollover. No alcohol was reportedly found at the scene of the accident. Toxicology results will take at least three weeks to come back.

Disturbing photographs emerged from the accident on Sunday morning that still showed the car on its side.

Tragedy strikes baseball again with death of young Yordano Ventura

Ventura was a fixture in the Royals’ rotation since he finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2014. He went 11–12 last season with a 4.45 ERA. Ventura was close friends with Cardinals prospect Oscar Taveras, who was killed in a car crash while driving drunk in October 2014. Ventura pitched his final game while wearing inscriptions on his hat paying tribute to Taveras and Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez. 

Ventura's funeral will take place in his hometown of Las Terrenas.

Former major leaguer Andy Marte also died on Sunday in a separate car wreck.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters