Winter Report Cards: Grading every MLB team's off-season moves
Welcome to our Winter Report Card series, where SI.com's MLB experts run down the key additions and losses for all 30 teams, recap their moves, take note of whatever unfinished business remains and hand out a grade for the moves to date. Teams are presented in order of publication, which is in reverse order of 2016 regular-season finish. Check back every weekday for a new Winter Report Card.
Winter Report Card: Pirates' directionless off-season earns poor marks
Quickly
- Making just two moves of note all winter while wavering on whether or not to trade superstar Andrew McCutchen, it's hard to say what exactly Pittsburgh's plan is going forward.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2016 Results
78–83 (.481), third place in the National League Central
Key Departures
RHP Neftali Feliz, OF Matt Joyce, LHP Jeff Locke, IF Sean Rodriguez, RHP Ryan Vogelsong
Key Arrivals
RHP Daniel Hudson
Off-season In Review
Pirates fans spent much of the off-season reading reports that their team would trade away erstwhile perennial MVP candidate Andrew McCutchen or trade for White Sox lefty and ace-in-the-making Jose Quintana. Which move general manager Neal Huntington made would reveal what he saw in his team. Was it time to tear it down and rebuild, hoping to stagger the Pirates’ cycle of contention from that of the world champion Cubs? Or would he add a stud and make a run at the team's first title since 1979?
In the end, Pittsburgh did neither. The Bucs did very little, actually. They let all but one of their free agents leave town. They signed a reliever. They acquired minor league righthander Brady Dragmire from the Blue Jays for cash, waived him and let him go to the Rangers, claimed him right back when the Rangers waived him, and then waived him again … whereupon the Rangers picked him back up. This was perhaps the most exciting stretch of the Pirates’ off-season, and almost certainly of Dragmire’s career.
To be sure, re-signing Ivan Nova last month for $26 million over three years was a good move for a team that thinks it has a chance. Nova, once a budding Yankees prospect, never quite got his groove back after 2014 Tommy John surgery and was sitting on a 4.99 post-op ERA and 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio at the ’16 deadline when New York sent him to Pittsburgh for three minor leaguers to be named later. That’s where Pirates pitch doctor Ray Searage came in. The rest of the way, with refined command and an increased focus on the ground ball, Nova put together a 3.06 ERA and an absurd 17.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 2/3 innings. Nova called the extension of the relationship “an easy choice,” and evidently Huntington agreed.
But that was essentially where the off-season ended. Rumors swirled about potential landing spots for McCutchen and trade chips for Quintana, but Pittsburgh couldn’t agree with anyone on a price. McCutchen, an All-Star every year since 2011, suddenly turned into one of baseball's worst regulars last season: The 30-year-old centerfielder hit just .256/.336/.430, all career lows, for a 103 OPS+, and thanks to his awful defense, he posted a miserable -0.7 WAR. Worse, no one can quite figure out what happened. The Pirates, though, refused to sell him for the price of the backup he played like, and their partners were afraid to pay for the stud he may no longer be. No one disagrees about Quintana’s value, meanwhile, but the young lefthander is owed only $38.75 million over the next four years, so the rebuilding White Sox are in no rush to make a move.
Pittsburgh also picked up Hudson in December for two years and $11 million to shore up the back of the bullpen. Another victim of Tommy John surgery, Hudson has struggled statistically (a 5.22 ERA in 60 1/3 innings last year for the Diamondbacks), but he has averaged 96 mph on his fastball since his return and posted a strikeout-per-nine rate of 8.7 last year. He has the tools to be a potentially valuable setup piece.
Nova, meanwhile, was the only notable free agent the Pirates brought back into the fold. Feliz reemerged as a viable reliever after two years in the wilderness, striking out 61 in 53 2/3 innings as a setup man for first Mark Melancon and then Watson. He stayed in division, joining the rebuilding Brewers as their new closer. Joyce also experienced a rebirth in 2016, putting up a .403 on-base percentage, 13 home runs, a 131 OPS+ and 1.6 WAR in a part-time role after nearly bombing out of the league with the Angels in '15. The veteran lefty took his trade back to the AL West, signing a two-year deal with the Athletics. Locke was a lost cause, getting tagged for a 5.44 ERA and 17 home runs in 127 1/3 innings spread between the rotation and bullpen. Designated for assignment in November, he reunited with former Pirates pitching guru Jim Benedict and ex-Bucs teammate Edinson Volquez in Miami. Rodriguez was a do-it-all bench bat and utility player last year, playing every position but catcher and pitcher and bopping 18 home runs. He'll likely fill that same role for the Braves. Vogelsong was hurt for most of last season and bad when healthy, managing a 4.81 ERA in just 82 1/3 innings. The veteran righthander had to settle for a minor league deal from the bottom-feeding Twins.
Unfinished Business: The bullpen, a future direction
The bullpen could stand to be improved; closer Tony Watson, Hudson, young lefthander Felipe Rivero, veteran righty Juan Nicasio and well-traveled southpaw Antonio Bastardo won’t strike much fear into the heart of the Cubs’ lineup, for example. But the real problem here is the question of the team’s future. By eschewing a rebuild or a go-for-it-now move, Huntington has done nothing to clarify it.
Preliminary Grade: C-
This looks like a .500 team, which is the worst place to be in MLB nowadays, where at any moment a third of the league is lighting itself on fire in the hope of starting over; that’s not fun to watch, but it works. For Pittsburgh, this seems to have been an off-season of half-measures: sign a reclamation project and a reliever, but hang onto your best trade chip and also decline to part with prospects for an ace. We will have clarity eventually, though. If the Pirates are still a middling team at the deadline, it will be much harder to stand still.
Winter Report Card: Marlins stay the course in unimaginative off-season
Quickly
- Opting for safe replacements and veteran pitchers, the Marlins made some needed moves to bolster their rotation and bullpen but didn't do much else.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Miami Marlins.
2016 Results
79–82 (.488), third place in National League East
Key Departures
RHP Andrew Cashner, LHP Mike Dunn, OF Jeff Francoeur*, 3B Chris Johnson*, C Jeff Mathis, RHP Fernando Rodney
Key Arrivals
C A.J. Ellis, LHP Jeff Locke, RHP Dan Straily, RHP Junichi Tazawa, RHP Edinson Volquez, RHP Brad Ziegler
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
The Marlins had a straightforward approach this off-season: For nearly every person they lost to free agency, they acquired a replacement. Taking over as the veteran backup catcher for Mathis (who will now fill that role for the Diamondbacks) is fellow veteran Ellis, who split last year between the Dodgers and Phillies. Relievers Dunn and Rodney—now with the Rockies and Diamondbacks, respectively—have had their spots filled by Ziegler and Tazawa, both last of the Red Sox. The rotation lost Cashner to Texas and gained Straily in a trade and Volquez and Locke via free agency. But do any of these additions count as upgrades?
The changes in the bullpen should represent a step up. Rodney was awful in his short stint with the Marlins after an All-Star first half with the Padres, posting a 5.89 ERA and 25 walks in 36 2/3 innings. In his place will be Ziegler, who was terrific with the Diamondbacks and Red Sox as a setup man last year, with a 2.25 ERA in 68 total innings and a sterling 1.52 mark in 29 2/3 innings down the stretch for Boston. Ziegler is up there in years—he turned 37 in October—and has a fastball that averages a mere 83.9 mph; the sidearmer relies more on ground balls than strikeouts. Nonetheless, he is a good bet as a bridge to closer A.J. Ramos. Tazawa has had moments of brilliance in his career, but he was merely average last year as he battled injuries, pitching to a 4.17 ERA and allowing nine home runs in 49 2/3 innings with the Red Sox. Nonetheless, he has good control and swing-and-miss stuff when right.
The rotation, too, should be better with the additions of Volquez and Straily. The former had a rough year with the Royals, with a 5.37 ERA and 23 home runs allowed in 189 1/3 innings, but he was excellent in 2014 for Pittsburgh and in '15 for Kansas City as he helped the franchise win the World Series. He should benefit from the move to Miami's pitcher-friendly park and the NL East as a whole. Straily, meanwhile, is an up-and-coming arm who put up a 3.76 ERA, 113 ERA+ and 4.3 WAR for the Reds last year. Just 28 years old, the righthander cost the Marlins three of their top prospects (pitchers Luis Castillo and Austin Brice and outfielder Isaiah White), but he is under team control for another four seasons and should be a big upgrade on the flotsam at the back of the Marlins' 2016 rotation. Cashner, meanwhile, won't be missed: The 30-year-old righty was lit up for a 5.98 ERA and 30 walks in 52 2/3 innings after coming to Miami in a deadline deal with the Padres. Despite those awful numbers, Cashner's stuff earned him a one-year deal with the Rangers.
Aside from those pitching additions, the Marlins didn’t do much else to improve their roster, deciding to plug holes rather than advance themselves. Miami did say goodbye to bench bats Francoeur and Johnson, who did little; the former hit just .280/.333/.360 after coming over in a late-August waiver deal, and the latter struggled as a part-time corner infielder, hitting .222/.281/.329 in 264 plate appearances. Locke, meanwhile, joins the team after a poor 2016 that saw him get bounced from the Pirates' rotation and give up 17 home runs in just 127 1/3 innings. The soft-tossing lefty will likely function as a spot starter and long reliever for Miami.
Unfinished Business: The bench, more pitching
With Francoeur and Johnson gone, the Marlins could use another hitter off the bench, preferably one who can platoon with lefty Justin Bour at first base. The Fish have been linked to Chris Carter and Mark Reynolds, both of whom would fit the bill nicely as cheap righthanded veterans who offer some pop. Francoeur could still be an option to return as a reserve outfielder, meanwhile, backing up the impressive trio of Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Christian Yelich along with veteran legend Ichiro Suzuki.
Miami could also use more pitching. The success of the Marlins this season will rest on their new rotation, one that suffered the biggest loss of any team with the September death of ace Jose Fernandez. This year's starting five will consist of lefty Wei-Yin Chen, league-average righty Tom Koehler, young lefty Adam Conley, Volquez and Straily. Chen is no ace: He pitched to a 4.96 ERA and gave up 22 home runs in his first year with the Marlins and battled elbow issues. Conley was quite good in his second season, posting a 3.85 ERA with 124 strikeouts, and profiles as a potential No. 2 with upside, but his wildness (a 4.2 walks-per-nine rate) limits his effectiveness. The Marlins' trio of incoming starters (including Locke) should provide innings, but Straily is the only one coming off a good year. Unfortunately, there isn't much help to be found on the free-agent market, and the Marlins' farm system likely doesn't have the pieces to add an ace after the Straily trade.
Preliminary Grade: C+
Credit the Marlins for leaving no holes unplugged, but none of the moves are imaginative. They swapped journeyman relievers for journeyman relievers and young starters for potentially over-the-hill veterans. They replaced one backup catcher with another. At best, the moves they made leave the Marlins back where they started. Miami has a tantalizing young offensive core that’s only getting better, but the starting pitching is not there. Unless we see a return to form from Volquez and Locke, another third-place finish seems likely.
Winter Report Card: Rockies bet big on Ian Desmond in confusing off-season
Quickly
- Handing a five-year, $70 million deal to Desmond was strange enough, but Colorado's inaction elsewhere is what makes its winter a true failure.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Colorado Rockies.
2016 Results
75–87 (.463), third place in National League West
Key Departures
LHP Jorge De La Rosa*, IF Daniel Descalso*, C Nick Hundley, LHP Boone Logan*, OF Ryan Raburn*, 1B Mark Reynolds*
Key Arrivals
IF Alexi Amarista, 1B Ian Desmond, OF Chris Denorfia, LHP Mike Dunn, RHP Greg Holland
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
Ian Desmond’s bet paid off. Stuck doing a one-year stint in Texas after last winter's free-agent bid flopped, Desmond finally got the big contract he was looking for when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Rockies in early December. After an awful 2015 with the Nationals (a .233/.290/.384 batting line, an 82 OPS+, 27 errors at shortstop and a WAR of just 2.0), Desmond rebounded with the Rangers, posting numbers similar to his career bests. Take these two years of Desmond’s career:
Season A: .292/.335/.511, 25 HR, 73 RBIs, 21 SB, 33 2B
Season B: .285/.335/.446, 22 HR, 86 RBIs, 21 SB, 29 2B
Season A is 2012, when Desmond made the All-Star game and finished 16th in the MVP voting. Season B is 2016, his lone year in Texas. His strong year earned him All-Star honors once again, and all of that came in his first year playing centerfield. Interestingly, though, with Colorado, Desmond is slated for another position he's never before played: first base. His ability to take to centerfield last year is a good sign that he can handle the change, though it's worth wondering why the Rockies chose to invest five years and $70 million (and give up a draft pick thanks to Desmond's qualifying offer) in a 31-year-old player whose offensive output is on the light side for first base and who fell apart in the second half last season (.237/.283/.347 after the All-Star break). It's an especially odd move given a free-agent market that offered Edwin Encarnacion and Mark Trumbo, two of the game's best power hitters and both with experience at first base. At least Desmond, whose career high in homers is 25, might see a power boost in Denver’s thin air. Assuming he sticks at first base, he joins an impressive infield featuring second baseman and last year's batting champ, DJ LeMahieu; shortstop Trevor Story, who cranked 27 home runs in just 97 games last year as a rookie before a thumb injury cut his season short; and perennial MVP candidate Nolan Arenado at third base.
Besides Desmond, the Rockies decided to work on the margins. Their other addition of note was free-agent closer Greg Holland, who was inked to a one-year deal with a vesting option for 2018. Holland was arguably the best closer in baseball in 2013 and '14, posting a sub-1.50 ERA in both seasons and striking out 193 hitters over 129 1/3 innings, but slipped in '15 (3.83 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings) before undergoing Tommy John surgery that October and missing all of last season. How he'll come back from his elbow injury and procedure remains to be seen, but if he's anything close to what he was in '13 and '14, the Rockies will have gotten a steal.
As for the others: Amarista is a poor hitter (.257/.295/.271 in 150 plate appearances with San Diego last year, .230/.276/.320 in his career) but brings positional versatility off the bench, and Denorfia (who spent the back half of 2016 with the Giants' Triple A team) is a welcome righthanded bat in a lefty-heavy outfield. Dunn was signed as a middle relief option after posting a 3.40 ERA in 42 1/3 innings with the Marlins. He'll replace Logan as lefthanded depth; the 32-year-old flopped after inexplicably getting a three-year deal from Colorado in the 2013 off-season, though he was useful out of the bullpen last season (57 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings, albeit with 20 walks).
Logan isn't the only free agent the Rockies have let walk. Colorado has declined to re-sign most of its bench from last season, most notably Reynolds (.282/.356/.450 but just 14 home runs despite playing at Coors Field), Raburn (.220/.309/.404), and Descalso (.264/.349/.424). All remain unsigned as of this writing, as does Logan.
Unfinished Business: Fifth starter, bench depth
Veteran lefty De La Rosa was terrible last year (a 5.51 ERA in 134 innings) in his ninth and likely final season with Colorado, and his departure leaves an open spot in the starting five. After several high-profile–free-agent starter failures, the Rockies have embraced youth in the last couple of years, with Chad Bettis (27), former first-round picks Jon Gray (25) and Tyler Anderson (27) and Tyler Chatwood (27)—all home-grown products—atop the rotation depth chart. But the fifth spot is an open question, with fellow young arms Eddie Butler, Jeff Hoffman and German Marquez likely in the running. None of those three have much if any major league experience or success: Butler was roughed up for a 7.17 ERA in 64 innings last year; Marquez is just 21 and has all of 20 2/3 innings to his name; and Hoffman, the biggest piece of 2015's Troy Tulowitzki trade, is coming off '14 Tommy John surgery and tossed just 31 1/3 innings for Colorado last season, walking 17.
Bringing in a veteran to take the load off the youngsters and let them develop might not be a terrible idea. The rotation as a whole needs an upgrade, but there isn’t anyone on the market who could provide immediate help. The best options—Jason Hammel and Doug Fister, for example—aren’t likely to be panaceas.
On the bench, the additions of Amorista and Denorfia provide some needed depth, but there is no true first baseman should Desmond falter at his new position. The Rockies had been linked to Trumbo before he re-signed with the Orioles, as well as White Sox slugger Jose Abreu. Someone like Chris Carter, Mitch Moreland or even Reynolds would work well as a backup.
Preliminary Grade: D+
Desmond was the big-ticket signing, but it’s not clear if he qualifies as a big ticket. He is, at best, a good hitter with positional versatility, and while he should benefit from playing at Coors Field, he is not a superstar. The Rockies remain far behind both the Dodgers and Giants in the division, but adding Desmond and Holland doesn't seem to be enough to make up last year’s 16-game deficit. On the plus side, the Rockies possess a fine infield quartet, and the outfield—Charlie Blackmon, David Dahl and Carlos Gonzalez—is young and talented. But, as always, Colorado's pitching remains a problem. Last year's Rockies had a 4.91 ERA, fourth-worst in baseball, but the front office more or less avoided making any moves to bolster the rotation, and Holland is too much of an unknown to move the needle in the bullpen. Once again, the Rockies are likely to be consigned to that contradictory status: great offense, terrible pitching.
Winter Report Card: Smart trades fuel strong off-season for rebuilding White Sox
Quickly
- Chicago has collected an impressive group of prospects in its major trades to date, though the cost will be an unwatchable on-the-field product in 2017.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Chicago White Sox.
2016 Results
78–84 (.481), fourth place in American League Central
Key Departures
RHP Matt Albers*, C Alex Avila, OF Adam Eaton, OF Austin Jackson, DH Justin Morneau*, LHP Chris Sale
Key Arrivals
LHP Derek Holland, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Reynaldo Lopez, IF Yoan Moncada, C Geovany Soto
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
The great South Side teardown has begun. After four straight sub-.500 seasons and an off-season spending spree in 2014 that amounted to nothing, the White Sox have embarked upon a full-on rebuild this winter, punctuated by a pair of blockbuster trades involving Sale and Eaton. The result of those moves will be a 2017 team that should rank among the league’s worst, but in exchange, Chicago now boasts a loaded farm system, including the game’s No. 1 prospect and one of the minors' best pitchers.
The most notable name to go is Sale, the 27-year-old lefty and five-time All-Star. There's no questioning his resume: Since joining the rotation back in 2012, he’s posted a 3.04 ERA, 133 ERA+, 10.0 strikeout-per-nine rate and 27.6 WAR; among all starters with 1,000 or more innings pitched in that span, only Clayton Kershaw (34.7) and Max Scherzer (30.2) have been more valuable. Sale wasn’t his usual dominant self last season, finishing with a strikeout rate under 10.0 and an ERA+ of only 120. Those are still ace marks, however, and that (along with Sale’s absurdly team-friendly contract, which has $38 million and three years remaining) helped the White Sox land a gigantic prospect package from the Red Sox in their trade.
The headliner for Chicago was Moncada, a 21-year-old Cuban defector who signed a $63 million deal with Boston in the 2015 off-season. Ranked the No. 1 prospect in the game by Baseball America at midseason and by MLB.com this off-season, Moncada spent 2016 destroying two levels of the minor leagues, including a gaudy .277/.379/.531 showing in 45 games at Double A Portland. Moncada offers power from both sides of the plate, hits line drives to all fields, has a fantastic batting eye, is one of the minors’ fastest runners and best base stealers and is already adequate defensively at second base. His rough MLB debut notwithstanding (12 strikeouts in 20 plate appearances in August), he is a potential superstar franchise player, and exactly the kind of piece the White Sox needed to acquire.
Along with Moncada, the Sox also scored 20-year-old righthander Kopech in their deal with Boston. The 6'4" Kopech, a former first-round pick, is one of the minors’ hardest throwers, routinely hitting 100 mph on the gun and reaching as high as 105. He ranked No. 30 in MLB.com’s December prospect rankings, but he still needs to work on his secondary offerings. Off-the-field issues are a concern as well: Kopech was suspended for 50 games in 2015 after testing positive for a stimulant, and he broke his pitching hand in a fight with a teammate early last year. Luckily for Chicago, he’s got plenty of time to develop and mature.
The White Sox' other big trade landed them a trio of high-value minor league arms, as they picked up righthanders Giolito, Lopez and 2016 first-round pick Dane Dunning in exchange for sending Eaton to Washington. Eaton was an underrated asset atop Chicago's lineup for the last three years, offering a potent blend of power and speed. Last year, he hit .284/.362/.428 for a 119 OPS+ and 6.2 WAR, the 10th-highest mark among AL position players, though his defense in centerfield was a drop from his sterling work in right in years past. Just 28 and, like Sale, signed to a team-friendly deal ($18.4 million through 2019 with team options of $9.5 million and $10.5 million after that), it's not hard to see why he cost the Nationals a hefty amount.
Giolito, 22, came into the 2016 season ranked as BA’s No. 5 prospect and No. 3 by both Baseball Prospectus and MLB.com and split the year between Double and Triple A, striking out 112 in 118 1/3 innings. His calling card is his fastball, with which he can hit the upper 90s, and he also offers a devastating curveball, but his command is shaky at times, and his brief stay in the big leagues with Washington last year was unimpressive (16 earned runs, 12 walks and 11 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings). Nonetheless, he has as high a ceiling as any prospect in baseball. Lopez, 23, isn’t as big a name as Giolito, but the Dominican native rocketed through the minors last year and ended up making six starts for the Nationals, posting a 4.91 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44 innings. Like Giolito, Lopez throws hard and has some command issues (he walked 22 in his time with Washington), but while he may end up a reliever in the end, he still offers plenty of upside.
Aside from those two deals, Chicago has been quiet. Holland helps fill out a rotation that will struggle without Sale, though the 30-year-old lefty is incapable of staying healthy and hasn’t been productive since 2013. Last year, he pitched just 107 1/3 innings, posting a 4.95 ERA and only 5.6 strikeouts per nine for Texas. Soto will take over behind the plate for Avila (who re-joined the Tigers in December) as a backup option for presumptive starter Omar Narvaez. Like Avila, Soto can hit when healthy (.269/.321/.487 for the Angels last year) but is injury prone and a poor defender to boot.
Gone along with Avila are Albers, Jackson and Morneau, none of whom contributed much in 2016. Albers was awful out of the bullpen, getting torched for a 6.31 ERA and 10 home runs in 51 1/3 innings. Jackson continued his plunge from top prospect to roster filler, hitting just .254/.318/.343 as a backup outfielder before going under the knife for season-ending knee surgery in early June; he joined the Indians on a minor league deal. Morneau’s days as a big leaguer appear done: The 35-year-old former MVP was limited to 218 plate appearances off the bench and hit a meager .261/.303/.429.
Unfinished Business: Continuing the rebuild
Aside from new staff ace Jose Quintana and 2014 top-five draft pick Carlos Rodon, the rest of Chicago's starting five consists of the washed-up James Shields, the mediocre Miguel Gonzalez and the perpetually hurt Holland, with little to no depth behind them. The White Sox also have less-than-inspiring options at second base, designated hitter and catcher, and the bullpen is shaky. But for a rebuilding team, there’s no point in papering over holes. The coming season shouldn’t be the focus for Chicago’s front office; instead, it should spend the rest of the winter and up through the trade deadline trying to move its veteran pieces.
Quintana has the most trade value of anyone on the roster, but at 27 and under team control through 2020, there's a strong argument for keeping him. Look for the team instead to shop third baseman Todd Frazier, closer David Robertson and leftfielder Melky Cabrera. Both Frazier and Cabrera will be free agents after the season, and Robertson has one year left on his contract after 2017; all three are also over 30. None will be part of the next contending White Sox team, and all should be dealt when possible. There are no half-measures in rebuilds, and Chicago can’t stop now.
Preliminary Grade: B+
The returns on the trades of Sale and Eaton were as good as you could get, and while there’s still work to be done on the South Side, general manager Rick Hahn and company have taken a strong first step in their long-overdue rebuild. The 2017 White Sox will be hard to watch, but the seeds for future success have already been planted.
Winter Report Card: Can Angels' off-season moves get them back to playoffs?
Quickly
- Thanks to some small yet savvy free-agent additions, the Angels have reshuffled last year's unimpressive roster and look more like potential postseason contenders.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Los Angeles Angels.
2016 Results
74–88 (.457), fourth place in the American League West
Key Departures
C Jett Bandy, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 2B Johnny Giavotella*, RHP Tim Lincecum*, RHP Jered Weaver*, RHP C.J. Wilson*
Key Arrivals
RHP Jesse Chavez, 2B Danny Espinosa, C Martin Maldonado, OF Cameron Maybin, OF Ben Revere, 3B Luis Valbuena
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
Second-year GM Billy Eppler’s most important move for the future of his franchise was not trading all-world centerfielder Mike Trout. Beyond that, it’s just reshuffling for a team that will operate with almost no safety net—as it did last year, when a rash of injuries to the pitching staff sank an otherwise average club—until Eppler can restock the worst farm system in the game. But now that Wilson (who made $20.5 million last year and missed the whole season due to shoulder surgery) and Weaver ($20.2 million) are off the books—and outfielder Josh Hamilton (who will make $26.4 million this year to play for the Rangers) will be as well after the season—the Angels have the flexibility to make moves as the next two loaded free-agent classes become available. And if everyone stays healthy, this winter's moves could sneak Los Angeles into the postseason.
Espinosa—picked up for two pitching prospects after the Nationals’ Adam Eaton trade in December moved Trea Turner from centerfield to shortstop and Espinosa to the bench—will join shortstop Andrelton Simmons to form one of the game’s better double play combinations. The new second baseman’s bat leaves something to be desired, though: Espinosa hit just .209/.306/.378 last year, with his 24 home runs canceled out by his weak plate discipline (174 strikeouts to just 54 walks in 601 plate appearances). Valbuena, signed to a two-year pact, was limited to 90 games for the Astros last year by injury but has cracked 54 homers over the last three seasons. The lefty could pick up some plate appearances against righties at third base, platoon with Espinosa at second or steal playing time from the mediocre C.J. Cron at first base. Together, Valbuena and Espinosa will replace Giavotella (a free agent) and Cliff Pennington, who formed the fourth-worst second base performance in baseball last year with -1.6 WAR.
The Angels cycled through seven leftfielders last year, none of whom was worth more than 1.2 WAR there, so on the first day of the off-season, the team acquired Maybin from the Tigers for minor league pitcher Victor Alcantara to plug that hole. Once a top prospect, the going-on-30 Maybin is marginal offensively (a career .259/.322/.373 hitter) and injury prone—he managed only 94 games last year and has played more than 100 just once in the last four seasons—but along with Trout and perennially underrated rightfielder Kole Calhoun, he will give the Angels a strong defensive outfield. Also added to the outfield mix is Revere, who stumbled badly with the Nationals last year, hitting .217/.260/.300 for a putrid 49 OPS+ and losing his starting centerfield job in late August. Still just 28, Revere will offer speed and defense off the bench on a one-year pact.
Los Angeles will also take a flier on the righthanded Chavez, to whom the team gave $5.75 million (with the chance to make it $8.25 million) for one year. The well-traveled veteran is 33 and worked exclusively out of the bullpen last year for the Blue Jays and Dodgers, posting a 4.43 ERA, 4.49 FIP and 8.5 strikeouts per nine in 25 2/3 innings, but he will be in the mix for a starting spot with the Angels, whose rotation depth is thin. Los Angeles has four starters recovering from elbow injuries or Tommy John surgery, including staff ace Garrett Richards, who chose a stem-cell therapy treatment over ligament replacement.
Gone from that stockpile of starters along with Weaver and Wilson: Chacin and Lincecum. The former posted a forgettable 4.68 ERA and 85 ERA+ in 117 1/3 innings after being picked up in a trade with the Braves; he joined the Padres on a one-year deal. The latter has fallen hard and far from his Cy Young-winning days in San Francisco, getting tattooed for a 9.16 ERA and 11 home runs in 38 1/3 miserable innings after joining the team midseason. Yanked from the rotation in August and banished to Triple A, Lincecum is still looking for work this winter, though his diminished repertoire and poor results aren't likely to land him suitors.
Behind the plate, the Angels swapped catchers with the Brewers in December, giving up club control and upside in favor of pitch-framing reputation. Maldonado, 30, is a modest upgrade over Bandy, 26, and is only under contract through 2018. He’s presumably the stopgap until 2015 first-round pick Taylor Ward is ready to step in at catcher, but that is a risky strategy for a team without a real backup plan.
Unfinished Business: Pitching
It’s all pitching for this team. If Richards, Matt Shoemaker and Tyler Skaggs are effective in their return from injury and if some combination of Ricky Nolasco, Alex Meyer and Chavez can keep the offense in the game the rest of the time, the rotation should be good enough. But there’s almost no depth behind those six, and FanGraphs projects the bullpen—one fronted by aging and increasingly ineffective closer Huston Street, who posted a 6.45 ERA and just 14 strikeouts in 22 1/3 injury-plagued innings—to be the league’s worst. If the Angels are still in it at the deadline, expect Eppler to make a move to bolster either the starting five or his relief corps.
Preliminary Grade: B+
The Angels have spent most of the Trout era out of contention, but this could be the beginning of a turnaround. This season’s team will have a slim margin for error, as any significant injuries could expose a lack of upper-minors depth, but Eppler is beginning to put the pieces in place to compete.
Winter Report Card: As Brewers unload big names, will Ryan Braun be next?
Quickly
- The former NL MVP is the most productive and most expensive player Milwaukee has, but as the team builds for the future, it should look to move him elsewhere for a package of prospects.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Milwaukee Brewers.
2016 Results
73–89 (.451), fourth place in National League Central
Key Departures
RHP Blaine Boyer, LHP Chris Capuano, 1B Chris Carter, C Martin Maldonado, RHP Tyler Thornburg
Key Arrivals
RHP Neftali Feliz, LHP Tommy Milone, 1B/3B Travis Shaw, 2B Eric Sogard, 1B Eric Thames
Off-season in Review
The Brewers are in rebuilding mode, and most of their off-season moves reflected that. But a trio of decisions stand out. The biggest one came this week, when they signed Feliz to a one-year, $5.35 million deal. Feliz, 28, had a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts for the Pirates last season, though he allowed 10 home runs—double his previous career high—and didn't pitch after leaving an early September game with "arm discomfort." He is no longer the star he was for the Rangers, for whom he won AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2010 after finishing with a 2.73 ERA and 40 saves. But last season seemed to suggest that his 2015 performance—a 6.38 ERA split between Texas and Detroit—is behind him. He could be nice trade bait at midseason.
Before signing Feliz, Milwaukee's most interesting move this off-season was to cut ties with Carter, who led the NL with in home runs (41), Isolated Power (.277) and at-bats per home run (13.39) in his first season with the club. Of course, he also led the league in strikeouts with 206 and batted just .222. He was non-tendered in late November.
Carter's replacement is Thames, who hasn't played in the majors since 2012 but signed a three-year deal in November. He has starred in Korea over the last three seasons, hitting .348 with a .450 on-base percentage and a .720 slugging percentage along with 124 home runs. Players coming over from Korea have had mixed results in the majors, ranging from successful (the Pirates' Jung-ho Kang and the Mariners' Dae-ho Lee) to decent (the Orioles' Hyun-soo Kim) to middling (the Twins' Byung-ho Park). Where Thames will fall on that range is unclear. Will he hit for power? Perhaps; he has 21 home runs in 181 career major league games, but he's never played more than 95 games in the bigs, and that was back in 2011.
In case Thames can't handle the transition back to the States, Milwaukee brought in Shaw in a trade with the Red Sox that sent Thornburg out of town. The latter went 8–5 last year with a 2.15 ERA and 13 saves in 67 innings, including an impressive 90 strikeouts. Shaw, 26, hit .242/.306/.421 in his first full season with 16 homers and 71 RBIs, playing 105 games at third base and 50 at first base. His defensive flexibility will be valuable, as is the fact that he's under contract until at least 2022.
Unfinished Business: Trading Braun?
Former NL MVP Ryan Braun might be a trade candidate, though there has reportedly been little interest so far in the 33-year-old, who has four guaranteed years at $86 million remaining on his contract. He's still Milwaukee's most productive player, having posted a .305/.365/.538 line with 30 home runs and 91 RBIs in 2016. With the team likely years away from contention in a division dominated by the Cubs and Cardinals, expect Braun to become a more frequent topic of trade discussion in the months and years ahead. The Giants and Dodgers have been reportedly linked to Braun, though other teams could potentially get involved if he gets off to a hot start.
Preliminary Grade: B+
In the past two years alone, the Brewers have traded away a slew of important players, including outfielder Khris Davis, first baseman Adam Lind, catcher Jonathan Lucroy, second baseman Jean Segura, starting pitchers Marco Estrada and Yovani Gallardo and relievers Jeremy Jeffress, Francisco Rodriguez and Will Smith. The deal that sent All-Star catcher Lucroy and closer Jeffress to Texas last Aug. 1 brought back top outfield prospect Lewis Brinson. Smith brought back Phil Bickford, a righthanded pitcher and a former first-round draft pick of the Giants.
Milwaukee's system now boasts enviable depth, but most of the players added in those deals are still more than a year away from the majors. The Carter/Thames swap will be interesting to watch, but it won't be franchise-altering in either direction. Shaw is a nice player who could become a mainstay, but with a .251 average and a .754 OPS he doesn't profile as a superstar. The Brewers were wise to make minor periphery moves—and will be even smarter if they decide to rid themselves of Braun’s contract.
Winter Report Card: Phillies add veteran pieces as rebuild continues
Quickly
- The Phils topped 90 losses again in 2016, but by adding quality veterans like pitcher Clay Buchholz and outfielder Michael Saunders, they accelerated their rebuild with an eye on bigger moves in the years to come.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Philadelphia Phillies.
2016 Results
71–91 (.438), fourth place in the NL East
Key Departures
LF Cody Asche, RF Peter Bourjos*, C A.J. Ellis, RHP David Hernandez*, 1B Ryan Howard*, RHP Charlie Morton, 1B Darin Ruf
Key Arrivals
RHP Joaquin Benoit, RHP Clay Buchholz, LF Howie Kendrick, RHP Pat Neshek, RF Michael Saunders
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
The Phillies, who shocked even themselves by going 22–15 through the first six weeks last season, quickly fell back to earth to end up in a familiar place: the bottom quarter of baseball. They did, however, see an eight-win improvement on their 63–99 season of 2015, which was the worst record in the majors and the franchise's poorest showing since 1972. But 2016 was never going to be Philadelphia's year, and neither is ’17.
Buchholz, acquired from the Red Sox in December for middling prospect Josh Tobias, joins a rotation in which he is somehow not the biggest question mark. (That would be stud righthander Aaron Nola, a critical piece of any Phillies resurgence, who eschewed Tommy John surgery in favor of platelet-rich plasma treatment in September to treat a low-grade UCL sprain. He has said he expects to be ready to go in time for spring training, but the team will surely treat him with caution.) Buchholz essentially alternated excellent seasons with disasters over his nearly 10 years in Boston, and finished last year—his 4.78 ERA made it one of the disasters—strong after bouncing between the bullpen and the rotation, with a 2.86 ERA in his last 44 innings. There has been no significant decline in his fastball velocity, which averages 92.1 mph, but he is 32 and has never thrown 200 innings in a season. He is slated to become a free agent after the season, though, so adding him was a low-risk move.
Righthander Jeremy Hellickson became the fourth player to accept a qualifying offer since that system was introduced in 2012—certainly not the result Philadelphia, projected by FanGraphs to finish last in the division with or without him, had in mind when it extended him one. (If he had declined and signed elsewhere, the Phillies would have been rewarded with a high draft pick.) He will complete a rotation that also returns righties Jerad Eickhoff and Vince Velasquez, who combined with Nola for a 440/116 strikeout-to-walk ratio last year.
Veteran righties Benoit (signed in December for one year and $7.5 million) and Neshek (traded from the Astros in November for a player to be named later) will help stabilize the bullpen, at least until the Phillies see if they can flip them for more pieces before the trade deadline.
The only change in the infield will come at first base, where Tommy Joseph will take over full-time for the departing Howard after the two shared the position last year. Despite a dozen excellent seasons in Philadelphia and a role as a cornerstone of the 2008 World Series champions, the club did not have to think too hard about declining the $25 million option on Howard, who posted a career-low 87 OPS+. Odubel Herrera is entrenched in centerfield, but the team went into the off-season lacking anyone to play around him. The system is flush with minor league corner outfielders, so the Phillies gave up only perpetual Triple A star Ruf and minor league second baseman Darnell Sweeney to the Dodgers in November for super-utility player Kendrick, who will likely slot into leftfield. Saunders, signed in January to a one-year, $8 million deal, will play right.
Unfinished Business: The future
A lefthanded starter would help—the best option for now is probably Adam Morgan, who’s at best eighth or ninth on the depth chart—but what Philadelphia needs more than anything is time. This is a team built to be good in 2018, when the cavalry starts to take shape: can’t-miss shortstop J.P. Crawford, good offensive catcher Jorge Alfaro and feast-or-famine outfielder Nick Williams should all reach the majors at some point this season.
Preliminary Grade: A-
General manager Matt Klentak kept his promise, staying away from big commitments in favor of small additions. Aside from the players who are not yet eligible for free agency, only Herrera (who signed a five-year, $30.5 million extension in December) and Saunders (who has an $11 million club option) are signed past this season. That should free up Philadelphia up to take advantage of a decent free-agent class after this year and a historic one, highlighted by divisional rival Bryce Harper, the year after. The Phillies are likely to field a 2017 Opening Day team that will make less than $100 million. Don’t get used to that.
Winter Report Card: Biggest change for Athletics comes off the field
Quickly
- It was a quiet winter in the Bay Area, where the A's made some small moves with a bit of upside. But the off-season's biggest news came off the field and centers on the franchise's long quest to find a new home.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Oakland Athletics.
2016 Results
69–93 (.426), fifth place in American League West
Key Departures
IF/OF Arismendy Alcantara, RHP Ross Detwiler*, IF/OF Danny Valencia
Key Arrivals
RHP Paul Blackburn, RHP Santiago Casilla, OF Rajai Davis, RF Matt Joyce, 3B Trevor Plouffe
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
After three straight postseason appearances from 2012 to '14, the A's ground through their second dismal season in a row in '16, though unlike the year before—when Billy Beane and company fancied the team as contenders even in the wake of the Josh Donaldson and Jeff Samardzija trades—expectations were far lower. Based on what they've done this winter, they shouldn't be a whole lot higher for 2017, though the big news is that a shakeup in ownership and changes within the new Collective Bargaining Agreement carry significant long-term ramifications. Most notably, managing partner Lew Wolff, who drove the team's quest to build a new stadium in nearby Fremont or San Jose, is out, as is president Mike Crowley, with John Fisher and Dave Kaval taking over their respective roles. With that comes a shift toward attempting to build a privately-funded stadium in Oakland. The new ballpark is a necessity, not only because the Coliseum (by whatever name they're calling it) is so dilapidated but also because the new CBA phases the A's out of revenue sharing—which brought in $35 million last year—by 2021. They'll need the revenue from the new park to offset that.
In light of that, the focus this winter has been on short-term moves that won't compromise the club's long-term outlook, and to that end, the lineup has been patched up, albeit in ways that have more upside than the usual holding-pattern moves. The biggest move has been the signing of Joyce to a two-year, $11 million deal. The 32-year-old lefty hit an impressive .242/.403/.463 with 13 homers in 293 plate appearances for the Pirates after tweaking his swing mechanics and will take over rightfield, where the departed Valencia—more on whom momentarily—handled most of the work after Josh Reddick was dealt to the Dodgers at the trade deadline.
Davis, who signed a one-year, $6 million deal that includes some modest incentives, will be the primary centerfielder, a job he filled in Oakland from 2008 to '10. The 36-year-old righty spent last year with the Indians, hitting .249/.306/.388 with 12 homers and an AL-high 43 steals. While he hit better against righties than lefties in 2016, he's generally struggled against same-siders and could use less exposure; even so, it would be difficult not to improve upon the .235/.295/.324 showing the team got from Billy Burns, Coco Crisp (both since departed), Brett Eibner and Jake Smolinski at the position.
The exact terms of Plouffe's one-year deal aren't clear yet, but it's reportedly worth around $5 million plus incentives. The 30-year-old third baseman hit just .260/.303/.420 with 12 homers last season but was limited to 84 games by a slew of injuries (intercostal, oblique and groin strains, a knee sprain and a cracked rib). He'll be the regular at the hot corner, with 2016 rookie surprise Ryon Healy, who bopped 13 homers and hit .305/337/.524 in 72 games, shifting to designated hitter and first base duty.
The other big addition via free agency is the return of Casilla, who spent 2004–09 with the A's—some of that time spent playing under the name Jairo Garcia. Casilla saved 31 games with the Giants last year but fell out of Bruce Bochy's favor and lost the closer's job in September after blowing nine saves. While his 10.1 strikeouts-per-nine rate was a career high, his 3.57 ERA was his worst mark since 2009. He'll likely pair with Sean Doolittle as a setup man in front of closer Ryan Madson, but at some point during his second go-round in the green-and-gold, he could eventually get save opportunities that would boost his value in trade.
The biggest loss from the 2016 roster—aside from the already-departed Reddick, Rich Hill, Crisp, Billy Butler and so on—is that of Valencia, who was one of Oakland's most productive hitters (.287/.346/.446 with 17 homers) while spending time at first and third base. He was also apparently a clubhouse problem who wore out his welcome, and not for the first time. A pending free agent, he was dealt to the Mariners for Blackburn, a 2012 supplemental first-round pick who split his season between the Double A affiliates of the Cubs and Mariners, posting a 3.27 ERA with 6.2 strikeouts per nine. He could get a second-half look at the back of a rotation with no clear fifth starter behind Sonny Gray, Sean Manaea, Jharel Cotton and Kendall Graveman.
Unfinished Business: Sign Mark Trumbo, rebuild the value of Gray
The A's made a run at Edwin Encarnacion before he signed with the Indians, reportedly offering the slugger either a straight two years and $50 million or a two-plus-option contract with an opt-out as well. Given the currently depressed market for sluggers, it's not a bad idea to see if Oakland can sign Trumbo, who led the AL with 47 homers and hit .256/.316/.548. Team after team has made the mistake of viewing the now-31-year-old slugger as an outfielder despite the fact that he's a terrible one, costing his teams 23 runs over the past three seasons according to Defensive Runs Saved. However, he's a serviceable first baseman (+4 DRS in 371 career games) and far more productive than incumbent Yonder Alonso (.253/.316/.367 with seven homers in 2016).
Trumbo is reported to have asked Baltimore for a three-year, $40 million deal after rejecting one that was said to be for four years and over $50 million. While he did receive a qualifying offer, the A's have a protected first-round pick and thus would only lose their second rounder. With him in the lineup and paired with 42-homer slugger Khris Davis along with a full season of Healy, the arrival of Joyce, improvement in centerfield and bouncebacks from Plouffe, Gray and a couple others, it's not hard to envision a much more competitive team than the A's fielded in 2016. And since it's Oakland's way, at some point it's likely that Trumbo would be dealt somewhere else for younger, club-controlled players.
That's the glass-half-full scenario. On the other hand, it's entirely possible to look at this roster and see another squad that will win fewer than 70 games, particularly if Beane and general manager David Forst don't make further improvements. Either way, Oakland's long-term outlook would be improved significantly with a rebound from Gray, who was lit up for a 5.69 ERA and limited to 22 starts and 117 innings due to forearm inflammation; his home run rate doubled from 0.7 per nine to 1.4, and his walk rate rose as well. He's now in the first year of arbitration eligibility, and assuming that the A's don't ink him to a long-term deal, he'll be traded sometime in the next 2 1/2 years. Given the dearth of frontline starters on the market and the lack of game-changing prospects within Oakland's system, the A's really need the 27-year-old righty to recover his 2013–15 form, though that’s not really something that can happen before Opening Day.
Preliminary Grade: C+
The A's haven't made any big moves this winter, roster-wise, but the ones they did make have some upside even if the team as a whole doesn't recover enough to contend. More importantly, the change in upper management means a new ballpark is finally in the franchise's grasp, which should provide an off-ramp from the treadmill that the team has occupied for so long.
Winter Report Card: Diamondbacks begin to dig out from 2016's disaster
Quickly
- After a catastrophic 2016 season, Arizona's new front office has spent the winter trying to clean up the mess the previous regime left behind, with mixed results so far.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Arizona Diamondbacks.
2016 Results
68–93 (.422), fourth place in National League West
Key Departures
C Welington Castillo, C Tuffy Gosewisch, OF Mitch Haniger, RHP Daniel Hudson, OF Peter O’Brien, 2B Jean Segura, OF Rickie Weeks*
Key Arrivals
OF Oswaldo Arcia, OF Jeremy Hazelbaker, C Chris Iannetta, SS Ketel Marte, C Jeff Mathis, RHP Fernando Rodney, RHP Taijuan Walker
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
Well, the Diamondbacks definitely didn’t win this winter. Last year, Arizona was the talk of the league after a blockbuster off-season in which it landed the best starter on the free-agent market (Zack Greinke) on a six-year, $206.5 million deal and gave up a fortune for Braves righthander Shelby Miller in an attempt to overhaul the moribund franchise on the fly. But instead, the Diamondbacks fell apart: Star centerfielder A.J. Pollock was lost for most of the season in the waning days of spring training; Miller and Greinke were both awful, with the former losing his rotation spot for half the year and the latter finishing with a 4.37 ERA, his worst in 11 years; and the team lost 2015 No. 1 pick Dansby Swanson, who was sent to Atlanta for Miller and posted a robust .803 OPS and 115 OPS+ at age 22 for the Braves. The butcher’s bill from that catastrophe: the firing of general manager Dave Stewart, senior vice president of baseball operations De Jon Watson and manager Chip Hale.
The task of cleaning up the nuclear spill that was 2016 now belongs to new GM Mike Hazen and new skipper Torey Lovullo, both recently of the Red Sox; Hazen spent last year as Boston’s GM under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, and Lovullo is coming off four seasons as manager John Farrell’s bench coach. For them (along with new assistant GMs Jared Porter, formerly of the Cubs, and Amiel Sawdaye, also last with the Red Sox), this winter has been about fixing the mess left by Stewart and Tony La Russa—who was demoted from Chief Baseball Officer to the more nebulous title of Chief Baseball Analyst/Advisor—while not damaging the promising core of Pollock, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and slugging third baseman Jake Lamb.
To that end, Hazen and company have moved the focus away from flashy marquee moves, with the Diamondbacks' biggest deal to date being the late November trade that sent Segura, Haniger and minor league lefty Zac Curtis to the Mariners in exchange for Walker and Marte. Cashing in on Segura’s bounceback season—the former All-Star hit .319/.368/.499 with 33 steals, a 124 OPS+ and 5.7 WAR (all career highs) in his lone season in the desert after being acquired on the cheap from Milwaukee—netted Arizona two hyper-talented young players who are under team control and cheap for the next several years.
Each new addition carries risk, however. Walker, 24, is a former top-10 overall prospect who has long made scouts drool with his stuff. But the results have yet to match the hype: Over the last two seasons with Seattle, he struggled to the tune of a 4.41 ERA, 4.48 FIP, 89 ERA+ and 1.5 home runs per nine over 304 innings. The big righty struggles with efficiency and fastball command, though he still boasts plenty of swing-and-miss stuff. He joins a Diamondbacks rotation that, Greinke aside, is more potential than guarantee. Marte, meanwhile, is a switch-hitting 23-year-old who impressed in a brief stint with the Mariners in 2015 (.283/.351/.402, 112 OPS+, 2.3 WAR and solid defense) and was anointed the starting shortstop for last season. Tabbed as the future in Seattle, Marte instead crashed to a .259/.287/.323 line in 437 plate appearances and made 21 errors. There’s plenty of room for him to grow, but his shaky plate discipline makes him, like Walker, a project instead of a sure thing.
Elsewhere, the Diamondbacks filled in on the margins. The biggest turnover came at catcher, with Arizona ditching both its starter in Castillo and his backup in Gosewisch. The 29-year-old Castillo can rake, but his free-swinging ways and poor defense made him expendable; he was non-tendered in December and landed a one-year deal with the catcher-needy Orioles. Gosewisch, 33, has a wonderful name and plays solid defense but can’t hit at all; he was waived in November and claimed by the Braves. Iannetta and Mathis, both 33, will step in as veteran options alongside 28-year-old Chris Herrmann (who can also play the outfield). Iannetta is coming off a second straight season of weak returns offensively, hitting .210/.303/.329 for Seattle in 2016, but he landed a one-year, $1.5 million deal thanks to his defense. Mathis is the ur-backup despite the fact that he has been a severely below-average hitter for a decade. Long valued for his defense, game-calling, leadership and other such intangible qualities, Mathis—who is one of Mike Scioscia’s horcruxes—somehow scored a two-year deal.
Arizona also shook up its backup outfield slots for 2017. Former super prospect Weeks provided some pop off the bench in his age-33 season but offered little else. Haniger, sent to Seattle for Walker and Marte, has hit well in the minors and got a brief taste of the majors as Arizona’s centerfielder late last season; he could emerge as a valuable reserve for the Mariners. O’Brien, a catcher-turned-outfielder thanks to his lousy defense, is basically Rob Deer reborn, boasting plus power and a lot of strikeouts. He’s now with the Royals after being DFA’d in early January. That trio will be replaced in part by Hazelbaker and Arcia. The former is the latest black-magic product of the Cardinals, who somehow turned the 29-year old minor league journeyman into a league-average hitter last year. The latter was once a top prospect for the Twins, but his total inability to manage the strike zone (339 strikeouts in 1,075 MLB plate appearances) cost him a job in Minnesota; last season, he bounced from the Twins to the Rays to the Marlins to the Padres. Both will provide depth but shouldn’t be starters unless something goes terribly wrong.
In the bullpen, Arizona more or less swapped out Hudson (who signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Pirates) for Rodney, who joins the D-Backs on a one-year, $2.75 million pact. Hudson, who battled his way back from two Tommy John surgeries, struggled to a 5.22 ERA as a setup man and occasional closer last year, though his peripherals (8.7 strikeouts per nine) suggest some bad luck there. Rodney’s 2016 was a tale of two seasons: He was brilliant with the Padres (0.31 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings), then awful with the Marlins (5.89 ERA in 36 2/3 frames). The 40-year-old righty is one of the game’s more fun personalities, but his abysmal control (5.1 walks per nine last year) makes him a shaky bet for future success. Despite that, he’ll likely open the year as Arizona’s closer.
Unfinished Business: Bullpen, bolstering the farm system
As noted above, the Diamondbacks will start 2017 with Rodney as their closer, which is the ninth-inning equivalent of a team shrugging its shoulders. Behind him, there isn’t much depth: Righties Randall Delgado (4.44 ERA, 4.3 walks per nine in 75 innings last year) and Enrique Burgos (5.66 ERA, 5.0 walks per nine in 41 1/3 frames) scare no one, and the unit’s only lefty is Andrew Chafin, who was torched for a 6.75 ERA and 11 walks in 22 2/3 innings. Righthander Jake Barrett impressed in his rookie year, striking out 56 in 59 1/3 innings, but Arizona will need more than just him and Rodney if it hopes to hold onto any leads.
Aside from improving the major league roster, Arizona’s new front office will also have to find a way to infuse the farm system—one of the majors’ weakest—with fresh talent. The previous regime has left the cupboard bare: The D-Backs lost Swanson and righthander Aaron Blair in the Miller deal and also gave away 2014 first-rounder Touki Toussaint in a bizarre trade with the Braves that was seemingly engineered solely to save money. The Diamondbacks don’t have much to offer in trades, however, unless they can sell another team on hacking outfielder Yasmany Tomas or decide to sell low on Miller or one of their excess starters. Hazen and company will have to nail their first draft, which they’ll enter with the No. 7 pick, and hope for some breakout years in the minors.
Preliminary Grade: B-
Given as difficult a task as any in the majors, Arizona’s new front office has done well with its first moves, but the current roster still has some notable holes and a worrying amount of risk with little guaranteed production aside from Goldschmidt, Pollock, Lamb and Greinke—and, thanks to the latter’s monster contract (he's owed a staggering $172.5 million through 2021), Arizona doesn’t have much financial room with which to operate. It will take more than one winter to undo all the mistakes Stewart and company made, but this off-season was a positive (albeit small) step in the right direction. Just don’t expect much out of the Diamondbacks in 2017.
Winter Report Card: Braves add veteran arms to young roster
Quickly
- Having torn everything down last winter, the Braves spent this off-season finally adding pieces to a young roster, focusing on veteran arms for a rotation in need of help.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Atlanta Braves.
2016 Results
68–93 (.420), fifth place in National League East
Key Departures
RHP John Gant, RHP Tyrell Jenkins, LHP Eric O’Flaherty*, C A.J. Pierzynski*, RHP Williams Perez*, OF Mallex Smith, RHP Chris Withrow
Key Arrivals
RHP Bartolo Colon, RHP R.A. Dickey, LHP Jaime Garcia, LHP Luiz Gohara, 2B Micah Johnson, IF Sean Rodriguez
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
A year after tearing down their roster as part of a dramatic rebuild, the Braves spent the winter before they move into their new home—the suburban SunTrust Park, another successful attempt by a sports franchise to bilk the public out of millions of dollars for a stadium that it didn’t need—by making some veteran additions to their young roster.
The main focus was on a rotation that was a complete disaster in 2016. Atlanta's starters finished in the majors' bottom 10 in ERA (4.87; third), strikeouts (684; fourth), innings pitched (880 1/3; eighth) and home runs allowed (135; tied for ninth). Julio Teheran was the unquestioned ace, posting a 3.21 ERA, 129 ERA+ and 4.8 WAR in 188 innings, but he was the only Braves pitcher with 10 or more starts to finish with an ERA under 3.50 or an ERA+ above 100. The motley crew of Aaron Blair, Mike Foltynewicz, Bud Norris, Williams Perez and Matt Wisler ranged from mediocre to downright putrid, registering a 5.20 ERA in 474 innings.
Blair (24), Foltynewicz (25), Wisler (24) and top prospects Sean Newcomb (23) and Touki Toussaint (20)—as well as 2015 first-round picks Kolby Allard and Mike Soroka and ’16 No. 3 pick Ian Anderson—are the future in Atlanta, but the rotation of the present needs arms, and those youngsters aren’t ready for primetime. As such, the Braves went in the opposite direction in free agency, locking down the league’s two most senior statesmen in the 43-year-old Colon and the 42-year-old Dickey, along with veteran lefty Garcia, a 30-year-old who was picked up in a trade with the Cardinals.
Of that trio, Colon is the most likely to give the Braves value. Inked to a one-year, $12.5 million deal, he has been defying age and the odds as a strike-throwing machine since returning from serious arm trouble in 2011. Over the past three seasons, he was a superb innings-eater for the Mets, giving New York nearly 600 innings and posting a 3.90 ERA, including last year’s 3.43 mark in 191 2/3 frames. Colon’s heat is long gone, but his impeccable control and pitching savvy have helped him survive despite his sub-90s fastball. As long as he stays healthy, Atlanta should be able to pencil him in for 190-plus above-average innings.
The knuckleballing Dickey is more of a wild card. Signed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract, he's just five years removed from winning the NL Cy Young Award for the Mets, but he struggled in four seasons with the Blue Jays, putting up a 4.05 ERA in 824 1/3 innings. In 2016, he failed to reach 200 innings for the first time since 2010 and both his walk rate (3.3) and home-run rate (1.5) were his worst since being traded to Toronto. That said, a move back to the DH-less National League (and out of the AL East especially) might provide a boost to the rubber-armed maestro of the knuckler.
Garcia has the most upside of the three additions, but the injury-prone lefty was far too hittable in 2016, getting touched up for a 4.67 ERA, a 4.49 FIP and an 88 ERA+ in 171 2/3 innings for St. Louis. He has the stuff to dominate (for proof, see his 2.43 ERA and 161 ERA+ in 2015), but he too frequently misses starts due to persistent arm troubles (for proof, see the fact that he managed just 20 turns and 129 2/3 innings in that great '15 season). Last year, he was burned by the home-run ball, giving up 1.4 per nine. Atlanta didn’t give up much for him, and he’s a free agent after the season, but a healthy and productive Garcia would be a big help to a rotation in need of it.
Aside from that trio, the Braves added a pair of infielders in Rodriguez and Johnson and an intriguing arm in Gohara. Rodriguez, 31, emerged as a jack-of-all-trades in Pittsburgh over the last two years, playing every position but catcher and pitcher and providing power off the bench (18 homers in 342 plate appearances last season). Signed to a two-year, $11.5 million deal, he should fill that same utility role in Atlanta and get plenty of work given the team’s holes at second and third base. The 26-year-old Johnson, picked up from the Dodgers, is an all-glove, no-hit infielder who will provide bench depth and could push Jace Peterson for time at second base in a competition where whoever wins will eventually cede the spot to prospect Ozzie Albies.
Gohara is an unexpected addition. The 20-year-old Brazilian lefty entered the off-season as one of Seattle’s top prospects but was sent to Atlanta in an early January trade. Gohara has electric stuff: He’s struck out 228 batters in 204 1/3 innings in the minors and hits as high as 100 mph with his fastball. But according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, there are worries about the health of Gohara’s shoulder—concerns bad enough to scuttle a deal last summer that would have sent him to Cincinnati for shortstop Zack Cozart. Braves general manager John Coppolella is no stranger to picking up highly touted yet risky arms, however, and Gohara represents a terrific bet on his part. He was acquired for Smith, one of the pieces that came to Atlanta from San Diego for Justin Upton; he was subsequently flipped from Seattle to Tampa Bay. The speedy Smith is a strong defender but showed little power in his 72-game rookie debut last season (a .365 slugging percentage in 215 plate appearances).
Joining Smith on the way out of Atlanta are a number of relievers. Gant, 24, struck out 49 in 50 innings but gave up home runs by the bunches en route to a 4.86 ERA; he was sent to St. Louis as part of the package for Garcia. Fellow righty Withrow was superficially solid in a late-inning role, posting a 3.58 ERA, but injuries (including Tommy John surgery in 2014) have robbed the former Dodgers first-rounder of velocity (from 96.1 mph in ‘13 to 93.6 in ’16), and his strikeout rate plummeted from 11.8 per nine in ’14 to 6.7 last year. He was non-tendered in early December and joined the Royals in early January. Situational lefty O’Flaherty was rocked in 28 2/3 injury-plagued innings, giving up 22 runs, and was jettisoned in November.
Young starters Perez (6.04 ERA in 53 2/3 innings) and Jenkins (5.88 in 52) were also given their walking papers, with the latter briefly getting caught in transaction purgatory; he went from Atlanta to Texas via trade, was waived, claimed by Cincinnati, waived again and finally scooped up by San Diego. Elsewhere on the roster, veteran catcher Pierzynski is gone after a season in which he hit a meager .219/.243/.304 in 259 plate appearances as the backup to Tyler Flowers. The 40-year-old reportedly considered retiring in late September but apparently wants to play a 20th season, should anyone want him.
Unfinished Business: Third base, bullpen
The Braves’ infield is set: Freddie Freeman at first, either Peterson or Johnson at second and Dansby Swanson at shortstop. Third base, meanwhile, belongs to Adonis Garcia, who is both a poor defender (-10 Defensive Runs Saved in two seasons at the hot corner) and a bad hitter (.273/.311/.406 in 563 plate appearances last year)—and he’ll be 32 in April to boot. At this point, he’s likely a placeholder until Atlanta promotes Rio Ruiz (who hit .271/.355/.400 in Triple A last year at the tender age of 22) for good, but a better fill-in alternative would be welcome. That could be Rodriguez, or perhaps the Braves could kick the tires on the free-agent market. Former Astros cornerman Luis Valbuena would be a good option there.
Beyond third base, the bullpen could also use some attention. The Braves’ best reliever last year was Jim Johnson, and while the veteran righty had a bounceback year with a 3.06 ERA and 20 saves in 2016, it’s unwise to bet on a repeat performance given his struggles of the previous two seasons. The same goes for expecting journeyman lefty Ian Krol to duplicate his good 2016 season. Atlanta has plenty of arms to pull out of the minors to fill spots and should have flamethrowing righty Arodys Vizcaino back at full health, but a veteran reliever or two would go a long way toward providing some security for both the bullpen and the rotation.
Preliminary Grade: B
The Braves are still at least a year away from contention, but this winter’s additions should help pick up the pace toward that goal, and Atlanta didn’t sacrifice anything but cash and spare parts to get that much closer. This isn’t a playoff team, but with a bolstered rotation and still more prospects on the way to the majors via a loaded farm system, the Braves should be notably better than last year.
Winter Report Card: Padres keep rebuilding with small yet smart moves
Quickly
- Continuing the work he started during the 2016 season, general manager A.J. Preller has spent the winter stripping the Padres for parts to try to accelerate a total rebuild.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the San Diego Padres.
2016 Results
68–94 (.420), fifth place in National League West
Key Departures
IF Alexei Amarista, OF Oswaldo Arcia, RHP Edwin Jackson,* OF Jon Jay, C Derek Norris, IF Adam Rosales,* RHP Tyson Ross, RHP Carlos Villanueva*
Key Arrivals
RHP Trevor Cahill, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, RHP Tyrell Jenkins, RHP Zach Lee
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
The Padres went into the 2016 season hoping that general manager A.J. Preller's back-to-back winter whirlwinds were enough to change the direction of the club, which hasn't finished above .500 since '10 or reached the postseason since '06. Two months into the season, it became abundantly clear that wasn't the case. Two days after executive chairman Ron Fowler went full Steinbrenner by publicly blasting the team as "miserable failures," James Shields was traded in the first of seven deals that Preller made before the Aug. 1 trade deadline; Andrew Cashner, Matt Kemp, Fernando Rodney, Drew Pomeranz and Melvin Upton Jr. were part of the exodus as the Padres belatedly embraced rebuilding. In some cases, they dumped salary; in others, they got back live arms (most notably Anderson Espinosa and Hansel Rodriguez); in one case, they got back a player whom they had just traded away (Colin Rea) who turned out to need Tommy John surgery. That landed Preller in hot water when MLB’s investigation confirmed that the team withheld medical information from its trade partners, resulting in a month-long suspension for the GM.
Since the end of the season, more familiar names have scattered to the four winds. Most notably, starting catcher Derek Norris, who hit an abysmal 186/.255/.328 with 14 homers, was traded to the Nationals. Norris's departure opens up the starting catching job for once-touted prospect Austin Hedges, who spent most of 2016 tearing up the Pacific Coast League (.326.353/.597 with 21 homers in 82 games), though it's his work behind the plate that's his real calling card.
Gone from among those who saw significant duty in the lineup are Jay, who signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Cubs; Amarista, who signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Rockies; Arcia, who signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks; and Rosales, who's still a free agent. Jay hit .291/.339/.389 with a 97 OPS+ and 1.1 WAR in 90 games, including 72 starts in centerfield. That job that could belong to prospect Manuel Margot (acquired from Boston in the November 2015 trade of Craig Kimbrel) as soon as Opening Day, and even if that timeline doesn't work out, youngsters Margot, Travis Jankowski, Alex Dickerson and Hunter Renfroe figure to see the bulk of the outfield duty. Utility infielders both, Amarista hit just .257/.295/.271 with -0.6 WAR in 65 games as a utilityman, and Rosales hit .229/.319/.495 with a career-high 13 homers in 248 PA. Arcia hit a combined .203/.270/.366 with eight homers in 222 PA in a year that spanned four teams, though he went just 5-for-43 for San Diego. In other words: Arcia later.
Of the pitchers gone, the only ones who threw more than 22 innings for the Padres were Jackson and Villanueva. Jackson was lit up for a 5.89 ERA in in 73 1/3 innings over 13 starts—a performance of a piece with just about all the rest of his expired four-year, $52 million deal. If he has any kind of big league future, it's via a return to the middle relief role that he performed ably for the Cubs and Braves in 2015. Villanueva was somehow every bit as bad as Jackson, posting a 5.96 ERA in 74 innings out of the bullpen; how one yields 2.1 homers per nine rate despite calling Petco Park home is a riddle for the Sphinx. The one who will be missed is Ross, a 2014 All-Star and former hot commodity who was limited to one start in '16—Opening Day—due to shoulder inflammation that culminated in surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in October; he just signed with the Rangers.
That brings us to the rotation, where San Diego has added Chacin via a one-year, $1.75 million deal. The 29-year-old righty pitched to a 4.81 ERA and 4.01 FIP in 144 innings for the Braves and Angels and will head up an unimposing unit that will also include some combination of Clayton Richard (re-signed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal after a strong nine-start showing late in the year), Christian Friedrich, Paul Clemens, Jarred Cosart, Luis Perdomo and quite likely Trevor Cahill, who's reportedly nearing a deal of similar value to Chacin's. The team has also expressed interest in free agents Doug Fister, Jake Peavy and Jered Weaver, all of whom would need to rebuild some value themselves.
Two former first-round picks who suffered through rough 2016 seasons could pitch their way onto the staff, if they get back on track. The 25-year-old Lee, a 2010 Dodgers pick with exactly one big league appearance under his belt, was torched for a 6.14 ERA with the PCL affiliates of the Dodgers and Mariners, which makes him a project. The 24-year-old Jenkins, a 2010 supplemental first-round pick by the Cardinals, was cuffed for a 5.88 ERA in 52 innings split between the Braves' rotation and bullpen. Already this winter, he's been traded from the Braves to the Rangers and then selected off waivers by the Reds and Padres.
Unfinished Business: Shortstop, infield depth, a Wil Myers extension
The shortstop position has been the bane of Preller's existence since taking over the Padres: It went largely unaddressed during his first-year makeover, and last year, Alexei Ramirez was so uninspiring that he drew his release in early September. Luis Sardinas, who was picked up late last season and whose connections to Preller go back to their time with the Rangers, is a 24-year-old switch-hitter who did well after being acquired from Seattle but hit just .244/.295/.356 in 197 plate appearances overall. Scouts feel that he's better suited to a utility role.
Finding someone who can anchor the infield defense behind a staff that doesn't figure to miss a ton of bats—the Padres were second-to-last in the league in strikeouts last year and 12th in defensive efficiency—is a must. What remains on the free-agent market (Erick Aybar, Daniel Descalso) isn't inspiring, so Preller will have to find talent by other means. Between Ryan Schimpf, Yangervis Solarte, Cory Spangenberg and Carlos Asuaje (who figure to cover second and third base in some combination), he does have some depth to deal from.
As for Myers, he earned All-Star honors for the first time last year after putting together his first healthy season, batting .259/.336/.461 with 28 homers. He's arbitration eligible for the first time, and the team has already begun exploring the possibility of an extension with him. There are lean years ahead for the Padres, but locking in the 26-year-old slugger would give the fans a star to focus upon.
Preliminary Grade: C+
Credit Preller here: While the rebuild was overdue, he hasn't been shy about stripping this roster to the bone. He’s cleared space to give young and inexpensive players—plus a few reclamation projects—a long look, and while there haven’t been attention-grabbing moves, he hasn’t spent foolishly and has used the waiver wire and Rule 5 draft (picking three players through that) to add talent on the cheap. It’s not likely to pay off in a team that’s pretty to watch in 2017, but the long-term vision here is more clear than it was before, and that should hopefully keep the Padres off the 70-something-win treadmill of mediocrity that they've occupied for too long.
Winter Report Card: Rays eschew rebuild, though Smyly trade confounds
Quickly
- There'll be no teardown in Tampa Bay, where the Rays instead opted to make some smaller moves—including a trade of a pitcher that brought back a disappointing return.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Tampa Bay Rays.
2016 Results
68–94 (.420), fifth place in American League East
Key Departures
RHP Kevin Jepsen*, 1B Logan Morrison*, SS Alexei Ramirez*, LHP Drew Smyly
Key Arrivals
C Wilson Ramos, OF Colby Rasmus, OF Mallex Smith
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
After bottoming out with the franchise’s worst record since 2007, there was some expectation that the Rays would deal away pitcher Chris Archer or third baseman Evan Longoria as the start of a full-blown rebuild. But Tampa Bay has eschewed a teardown, instead adding a pair of veteran bats off the free-agent market on short-term deals and moving only one starter from its crowded rotation.
Looking at last year’s Rays, it’s easy to see what area needed the most improvement: the offense. Tampa Bay finished with 672 runs scored last year, second worst in the AL, with a team on-base percentage of just .307. Ramos and Rasmus arrive to try to plug two of the more persistent holes in that lineup—catcher and leftfield—but their impact may be muted. The 30-year-old Rasmus has never matched the 132 OPS+ he put up in his age-23 season of 2010, bouncing from St. Louis to Toronto to Houston as a hacker with tons of power but little patience. But even the home runs deserted him last season with the Astros, as he went deep just 15 times in 417 plate appearances en route to an awful .206/.286/.355 line and a 76 OPS+. He’s no lock to be an improvement on Corey Dickerson in left, though on a reported one-year, $5 million deal, he’s not breaking the Rays’ tiny bank.
More interesting (and likely to help) is Ramos. The 29-year-old was a key part of the Nationals’ NL East-winning lineup last year, hitting .307/.354/.496 with 22 home runs, but a late-September ACL tear ruined both his season and his upcoming free agency. Likely to be sidelined until May, Ramos agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal with Tampa Bay, which took advantage of his injury to snag a terrific hitter for a bargain price. It’s a smart deal for the Rays, who have long suffered through a string of awful catchers and got virtually zero production out of the position last year (a collective .202/.265/.349 line). It’s a low-risk, high-reward addition that could pay off nicely down the line if Ramos returns to full health.
But with the Rays limited to those kinds of buy-low additions and with recent drafts producing little major league help (not one player they’ve picked in the last four years has reached the big leagues), they need to nail their trades if they truly want to get back into contention. That’s why it hurts all the more that the return for Smyly is so underwhelming. In exchange for sending the 27-year-old lefty to the Mariners, Tampa Bay received Smith, lefthander Ryan Yarbrough and shortstop Carlos Vargas. The 23-year-old Smith is the headliner as a speedy outfielder who plays sterling defense, but he lacks power (he slugged just .365 for the Braves last year and .389 in the minors over five seasons). Yarbrough put up a 2.95 ERA in 25 starts at Double A last year, but that was at the ripe old age of 25; he projects as a back-end starter. Vargas was a highly touted international signing out of the Dominican Republic and has lots of upside, but at 17, he’s worlds away from the majors.
It’s tough to look at that return and feel that the Rays got enough back for a pitcher who, while he struggled in 2016 (4.88 ERA, 83 ERA+, 1.6 home runs per nine) is still under 30, has good strikeout rates (8.6 per nine last year, 8.7 for his career) and is under team control for the next two seasons. In an off-season where pitching was so scarce that the likes of Charlie Morton and Edinson Volquez were getting multi-year contracts, you would think the Rays could have gotten more for Smyly.
Gone along with Smyly are veteran reliever Jepsen, Cuban shortstop Ramirez and former top prospect Morrison. The first two were midseason additions who did little good in their brief stint with the Rays: Jepsen posted a horrid 5.68 ERA and gave up five home runs in just 19 innings out of the bullpen, and Ramirez hit a meager .246/.295/.351 in 17 games. Morrison started the season as the regular first baseman but hit just .236/.309/.382 in the first half and subsequently lost his job to shortstop Brad Miller (!). Suffice to say no one in that trio—all of whom are still lingering on the free-agent market—will be missed.
Unfinished Business: Bullpen help, righthanded power
Tampa's bullpen was quietly a disaster last season, with Rays relievers posting a collective 4.09 ERA, striking out just 8.35 per nine innings and giving up 1.3 home runs per nine. To that group, the Rays' front office added ... well, no one. Instead, manager Kevin Cash will forge ahead with a group led by Alex Colome, who emerged as a shutdown closer (37 saves and 71 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings) in 2016, and with a whole lot of question marks behind him. The return of former closer Brad Boxberger to full health—he threw just 24 1/3 innings last year thanks to a thigh injury and an oblique strain—should help, but no one will mistake the combo of Erasmo Ramirez, Enny Romero, Xavier Cedeno and Ryan Garton for the second coming of the Nasty Boys.
There are a few intriguing names still out on the market, led by former closers Sergio Romo, Greg Holland and Neftali Feliz, as well as surprising setup ace Joe Blanton and solid swingman Travis Wood. Holland would be a good buy-low candidate ala Ramos; the ex-Royals closer is coming off 2015 Tommy John surgery that cost him all of last season and is reportedly looking for a two-year deal, with Tampa Bay among a number of teams interested in him.
While they're looking for bullpen help, the Rays should also consider finding a righthanded bat to add to their outfield/DH mix. As it stands, the only righty swinger in that group right now is Steven Souza, who hit just .247/.303/.409 with 159 strikeouts in 468 plate appearances last season. Souza is still young (he'll turn 28 in April) and offers decent power, but Tampa can do better. One option that likely won't come to fruition but would give the fans something to look forward to: Jose Bautista. The 36-year-old slugger isn't much in the field and has battled injury issues, but if he's willing to take a one-year deal, he'd make a perfect regular DH.
Preliminary Grade: B-
Ramos is as good a pickup as any team has made this off-season, but the disappointing return for Smyly is unlikely to help Tampa get out of the AL East basement in 2017. Saddled with their meager resources and playing in arguably the toughest division in baseball, the Rays can’t afford to settle on their next trade, be it Archer, Longoria or anyone else.
Winter Report Card: Reds' rebuild still moving at oddly glacial pace
Quickly
- Still amid a rebuilding process that's proceeded with a distinct lack of urgency, Cincinnati's off-season was quiet and lacking in impact.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. Next up: the Cincinnati Reds.
2016 Results
68–94 (.420), fifth place in National League Central
Key Departures
C Ramon Cabrera*, LHP John Lamb, RHP Ross Ohlendorf, RHP Keyvius Sampson, RHP Alfredo Simon*
Key Arrivals
IF/OF Arismendy Alcantara, RHP Louis Coleman, IF Richie Shaffer, RHP Drew Storen
(*free agent, still unsigned)
Off-season In Review
Coming off their third straight sub-.500 season, the Reds are in the midst of a much-needed rebuild that they didn't fully embrace until mid-2015, when they dealt starters Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake. They continued the job with last winter's trades of closer Aroldis Chapman (on whom they had to sell low due to his domestic violence incident) and third baseman Todd Frazier, and they’ve improved the minor league system by selecting third baseman Nick Senzel with the No. 2 pick of last year's draft. But since trading rightfielder Jay Bruce to the Mets in an August deal that brought back second baseman Dilson Herrera, the team has barely done enough to fog a mirror with regards to the major league roster. This winter, Cincinnati has signed one free agent to a major league deal, made two trades that failed to produce a single warm body and spent a whole lot of time futzing around on the waiver wire, in some cases losing players it had claimed just a few weeks earlier. The "Key" in the Departures and Arrivals above is relative; nobody here will change the fate of the 2017 Reds.
Based upon their 2016 performances, losing Lamb and Simon might count as addition by subtraction, though to be fair, their seasons were wrecked by injuries that produced unprintable ERAs in partial-season duty. Simon, who returned to the Reds last winter after a year in Detroit, lost time to a shoulder strain and then underwent season-ending surgery; he's still a free agent at this writing. Lamb, a once-promising prospect acquired from the Royals in the Cueto deal, made 14 starts bracketed by a pair of surgeries to repair a herniated disc in his back; he was sold to the Rays for cash. As for the Reds' other trade, they plucked catcher Luis Torrens from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft and immediately flipped him to the Padres for a player to be named later and cash. Exciting stuff.
Ohlendorf (4.66 ERA in 65 2/3 innings) and Sampson (4.35 ERA in 39 1/3 innings) are gone from a dreadful bullpen that ranked dead last in the NL in both ERA (5.05) and FIP (5.34). The former left for Japan, signing a one-year deal with the Yakult Swallows, and the latter was non-tendered and signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks. Coleman doesn't offer a ton of promise for improvement, having posted a 4.69 ERA with 4.5 walks per nine in 48 innings with the Dodgers; his fly-ball rate was slightly better than that departed pair (41% instead of 45%) but that's probably still too high to thrive in Great American Ballpark.
Of more interest is Storen, the first major league free agent the Reds have signed—to a one-year, $3 million-plus-incentives deal—since reliever Burke Badenhop two years ago. The change of scenery from Washington didn't exactly work out for the Nationals' former closer last year, as he was cuffed for a 6.21 ERA in 33 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays and struggled to keep the ball in the park, but he fared better in 18 1/3 innings with the Mariners after a late-July trade. If he pitches well, he could join Tony Cingrani, Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen as part of a late-inning mix that could include save opportunities.
As for the other comings and goings, Cabrera started 42 games behind the plate and was lousy on both sides of the ball. The hope is that 28-year-old Devin Mesoraco can resume regular catching duty, or at least share the job with Tucker Barnhart, after being limited to just 39 games over the past two seasons. He underwent surgeries to repair a torn left shoulder labrum last May and then to repair his right hip labrum in July, having undergone a similar procedure on his left hip labrum the previous year. Alcantara and Shaffer were both waiver-wire pickups. A former Cubs prospect, Alcantara is a speedy 25-year-old super-utilityman who owns a .195/.249/.337 line in 351 plate appearances at the major league level, just 19 of which came last year in Oakland; he hit .278/.325/.467 with 12 homers and 32 steals at two Triple A stops with a brief dip to Class A. Shaffer, a going-on–26-year-old corner infielder, hit 26 homers and slugged .539 with the Rays' Double and Triple A teams in 2015, but he sank to .227/.329/.367 with 11 homers at the higher level last year and one homer in 54 PA with Tampa Bay. He'll have to do more than that to be a productive backup.
Unfinished Business: Middle infield, salary relief
Not to keep harping on this, but if the Reds are going to embrace the future, they have to turn over their middle infield to Herrera and Jose Peraza (acquired from the Dodgers in the Frazier deal) at some point. Both 23-year-olds are blocked, however, by Zack Cozart at shortstop and Brandon Phillips at second base; demand for middle infielders just hasn’t been that high this winter.
Cozart, a 31-year-old defensive whiz with some decent power, has one year of club control remaining and should fetch something useful. The 35-year-old Phillips, who hit a thin .291/.320/.416 with 11 homers, 14 steals and -7 Defensive Runs Saved, is owed $14 million and has no-trade rights that he's not shy about invoking; the Georgia native blocked a deal to the Braves in November after nixing one to the Nationals in 2015. The Reds were prepared to pick up an undisclosed amount of salary in the Atlanta trade, but via ESPN's Jim Bowden, team executives "acknowledge that they made promises and assurances to Phillips that they are not living up to" that will have to be ironed out if that deal or any other is to be resurrected. Whether that means getting some kind of extension or a statue outside Great American remains to be seen.
Any kind of salary relief would be welcome there, particularly since it doesn't appear likely that the team can move its two most expensive players, first baseman Joey Votto and righthander Homer Bailey. The former, still near the top of his game at least on the offensive side, is owed a minimum of $179 million through 2023, has a full no-trade clause and no desire to move. The latter, who made six mostly ugly starts last year after a belated return from Tommy John surgery and then suffered a bout of biceps tendinitis, is owed $68 million through 2020; he'll have to pitch his way back to being an attractive rotation option, having made just eight big league starts in two years. On that note, the team is also looking to add some rotation depth.
Preliminary Grade: Incomplete
To be fair, passing judgment on a team’s off-season before the Ides of January is a bit hasty, but the Reds’ belated embrace of the rebuilding process is a multi-year issue. Time and again, their lack of aggressiveness has lessened their returns in trades; none of the four players acquired for Chapman rank among their top 30 prospects, according to Baseball America, and two aren’t even on the 40-man roster anymore. The good news is that their farm system has improved over the past year, and they haven’t done anything that would jeopardize any long-term plans.
Winter Report Card: Twins still have Brian Dozier question hanging over them
Quickly
- Coming off a 103-loss season and with new leadership in the front office, the Twins faced a tall task this off-season in improving a roster that has an enviable young core but little else going for it.
Before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, we’re checking in to see how each team has fared thus far this off-season, acknowledging that there’s still time for that evaluation to change. Teams will be presented in reverse order of finish from 2016. First up: the Minnesota Twins.
2016 Results
59–103 (.364), fifth place in American League Central
Key Departures
LHP Pat Dean*, LHP Tommy Milone, 3B Trevor Plouffe, C Kurt Suzuki*
Key Arrivals
C Jason Castro, RHP Ryan Vogelsong
(*free agent, still unsigned)
The biggest change for Minnesota this winter came in the front office, with the franchise appointing former Indians assistant general manager Derek Falvey as its new chief baseball officer and former Rangers assistant general manager Thad Levine as its new general manager. That young duo (Levine is 45, and Falvey is a gray hair-inducing 33) has been given the task of rebuilding a team that led the majors in losses last season with 103 and has one of the league’s lowest payrolls—no easy job, even given the club's enviable group of prospects.
For the most part, Falvey and Levine have worked on the margins. Castro is the only player who has gotten a multi-year contract from the Twins, with Minnesota otherwise staying away from free agency. Instead, the new front office will bank on a 2017 improvement led by the folks who are already there, primarily the under-25 trio of centerfielder Byron Buxton, slugger Miguel Sano and righthander Jose Berrios. To that group, the Twins may add the trade return for All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier—assuming that the team finds a package to its liking (see below).
In terms of new faces, Castro replaces Kurt Suzuki behind the plate as the team's starting catcher. The 29-year-old Castro was an All-Star in 2013 with the Astros, but he comes to Minnesota after three straight down years offensively in Houston; over that span, he hit just .215/.291/.369 with an OPS+ of 84 in 1,263 plate appearances. As poor as those numbers are, though, they’re not a far cry from what Suzuki put up last year (.258/.301/.403, 90 OPS+), and Castro is three years younger and a better defender to boot. Whether he’ll be worth the three-year, $24.5 million deal the Twins gave him is far tougher to figure, but he should at least offer some upside with the bat and more consistent defense at a position that’s been a black hole for Minnesota since Joe Mauer moved to first base in 2014.
Aside from Castro, veteran righthander Ryan Vogelsong is the only other notable name joining the Twins for 2017. The 39-year-old hasn’t been a better-than-league-average starter since 2012 and was largely ineffective for the Pirates last year, posting a 4.81 ERA, 5.00 FIP and 87 ERA+ in 82 1/3 innings. Even those mediocre numbers, though, would qualify as an upgrade on most of the Twins’ 2016 rotation, which had the worst ERA (5.39) in baseball last year. He’ll function as a back-end starter and veteran insurance in case Berrios, Tyler Duffey and Kyle Gibson (as well as prospect Adalberto Mejia) don’t produce. Plus, it wouldn’t be a Twins team without at least one soft-tossing righty who doesn’t strike anyone out.
Of the players gone from last year’s edition, none will be missed. Tommy Milone and Pat Dean were both awful last year, the former as a back-end starter (a 5.71 ERA and 5.54 FIP in 69 1/3 innings) and the latter as a reliever and swingman (a 6.28 ERA and 1.7 home runs per nine in 67 1/3 innings). Milone landed with the Brewers, who are making the barest of efforts to field a major league team in 2017; Dean remains a free agent. Suzuki—who suckered the Twins into a two-year, $12 million deal after hitting an unexpected .288/.345/.383 in 2014, then promptly cratered offensively—also has yet to find a home and will probably have to settle for a minor league deal as a backup.
Plouffe’s release, meanwhile, ends a seven-year run with the Twins, who drafted him in the first round way back in 2004. The 30-year-old third baseman has plenty of pop—he’s bashed 86 homers over the last five years—but not much else thanks to his poor plate discipline, base running and defense; last year, he gave the Twins just 0.4 WAR at the cost of $7.25 million. Outrighted in October, Plouffe eventually landed with the Athletics, who have yet to meet a replacement-level infielder they don’t like. Third base in Minnesota now belongs to Sano, who will move to the position full time after a disastrous stint in rightfield last year.
Unfinished Business: Dealing Dozier
It’s hard to imagine a more attractive option on the trade market right now than Dozier. The 29-year-old second baseman crushed 42 homers last year to go with a 136 OPS+ and 6.5 WAR—the latter figure one that trailed only Houston's Jose Altuve (7.7) and Seattle's Robinson Cano (7.3) among all qualified second baseman. Dozier gets even more attractive when you look at his contract, which promises him a grand total of just $15 million over the next two seasons.
That combination of production and affordability is hard to pass up, but it’s also hard to imagine a team putting together the kind of offer that would convince the Twins to make a deal, with Levine saying the braintrust would have to be “really inspired” to trade Dozier. The most persistent suitor has been the Dodgers, who have a huge need at second base and the prospects to make a deal happen, but the latest reports have both teams at an impasse and Los Angeles apparently exploring other options
If the Dodgers are indeed out, that leaves an uncertain market. The Cardinals and Nationals have both been linked to Dozier, but neither is actively pursuing him. The more likely scenario at this point is Dozier staying put and, depending on how the first half plays out, perhaps becoming the trade deadline’s top target as Minnesota continues its rebuild.
Preliminary Grade: D
The Twins haven’t done much to the on-the-field product this winter, and the moves they have made have been low-impact. A Dozier trade would change this mark substantially, but the truth is that there’s little to nothing Minnesota could do this off-season to improve its 2017 outlook substantially (unless recent reports that the team is considering adding free-agent slugger Jose Bautista go anywhere). Getting out of the AL Central basement and back to respectability will instead rest on the young shoulders of Buxton, Sano, Berrios and others. If they falter, another 100-loss season and a second straight uneventful winter are practically guaranteed.