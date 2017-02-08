MLB

Freddie Freeman shares emotional story about representing Canada

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman has been selected to represent Canada in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

On Wednesday night, he shared a brief story on Twitter about what it means for him to represent his country:

“Both my parents were born in Canada. My mother in Toronto and my father in Windsor. My dad moved to California when he was 12 because my grandfather got transferred there for his job. They were there three years and my grandfather got transferred back to Windsor. My dad was in Windsor for 15 months before my grandfather got transferred back to California permanently. I'm thankful for those 15 months before my grandfather got transferred back to California permanently. I'm thankful for those 15 months because that's when my dad met my mother. Long story short, my parents got married in Oshawa a few years later and made their home in California. My mother passed away when I was 10 years old of melanoma skin cancer. It is going to be a very emotional day for me when I put on that Canada uniform come March 9th. I carry my mother with me everyday and I can't wait to represent her by playing in her honor. Thank you team Canada for letting me play to honor her and my family!!"

The World Baseball Classic begins on March 6.

