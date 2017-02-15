Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is being considered for the U.S. Ambassador to France role under President Donald Trump, according to the New York Post.

Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Preibus has issued a recommendation for Loria and has a signoff from the president. The topic is being debated between Preibus and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Loria is reportedly shopping the Marlins and has donated to the Trump campaign in the past. The team sale talks reportedly involve New York businessmen Joshua Kushner and Joseph Meyer, who are related to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Jets owner Woody Johnson was picked by Trump to serve as the ambassador to the United Kingdom. Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney is the ambassador to Ireland.