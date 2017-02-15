MLB

Report: Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria considered for U.S. Ambassador to France

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is being considered for the U.S. Ambassador to France role under President Donald Trump, according to the New York Post.

Trump's Chief of Staff Reince Preibus has issued a recommendation for Loria and has a signoff from the president. The topic is being debated between Preibus and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Loria is reportedly shopping the Marlins and has donated to the Trump campaign in the past. The team sale talks reportedly involve New York businessmen Joshua Kushner and Joseph Meyer, who are related to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Arena: The sports world isn't sticking to sports

Jets owner Woody Johnson was picked by Trump to serve as the ambassador to the United Kingdom. Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney is the ambassador to Ireland.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters