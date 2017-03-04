MLB

Watch: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs shave their heads to raise money for cancer research

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Chicago Cubs shaved their heads for their annual Respect Bald event to benefit cancer research. 

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, World Series MVP Ben Zobrist and catcher Kyle Schwarber were among the players to cut their hair.

Watch the Cubs get their heads shaved below from ESPN's Jesse Rogers' Periscope feed:

The Cubs will open the season on April 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters