The Chicago Cubs shaved their heads for their annual Respect Bald event to benefit cancer research.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, World Series MVP Ben Zobrist and catcher Kyle Schwarber were among the players to cut their hair.

Watch the Cubs get their heads shaved below from ESPN's Jesse Rogers' Periscope feed:

LIVE on #Periscope: Cubs get their head shaved https://t.co/c4BBYx8nIw — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) March 4, 2017

LIVE on #Periscope: More head shaving for Cubs players. https://t.co/7slTzdrrQm — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) March 4, 2017

The new hair style is looking good! #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/IYupnuy29K — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 4, 2017

The Cubs will open the season on April 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals.