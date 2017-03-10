Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis will need to undergo chemotherapy after a checkup revealed that his cancer had spread, he announced Friday.

Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and had surgery to remove one of his testicles.

"The surgeon is very confident that the cancer was isolated and has not spread," Bettis said at the time. A recent routine checkup revealed that the cancer had spread to his lymphnodes, however.

Bettis said he will begin chemotherapy “in the very need future.”

Here is an update on my current health situation. My family and I thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers and support. pic.twitter.com/oIi4CTE0AK — Chad Bettis (@cbettis35) March 10, 2017

Bettis, 27, is in his fifth season with the Rockies. He went 14–8 last season with a 4.79 ERA and led the team with 32 starts made.