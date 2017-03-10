MLB

Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis to begin chemotherapy after cancer spreads

Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis will need to undergo chemotherapy after a checkup revealed that his cancer had spread, he announced Friday

Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and had surgery to remove one of his testicles. 

"The surgeon is very confident that the cancer was isolated and has not spread," Bettis said at the time. A recent routine checkup revealed that the cancer had spread to his lymphnodes, however. 

Bettis said he will begin chemotherapy “in the very need future.”

Bettis, 27, is in his fifth season with the Rockies. He went 14–8 last season with a 4.79 ERA and led the team with 32 starts made. 

