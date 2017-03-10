A 36-year-old Colorado woman was arrested for trespassing at the Mets’ training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla., on Feb. 28 and told police she was there because she’s in a relationship with Tim Tebow, according to a police report obtained by the New York Daily News.

Michelle Marie Thompson, of Arvada, Colo., was first noticed walking around the facility early on the morning of Feb. 26, a Mets staffer said. Thompson had been asking questions about Tebow, staffers told police.

When the officer asked for Thomspon’s drivers license, he noticed a sticker on the back which read “I (heart symbol) Jesus/Tim Tebow.” When asked why she was looking for Tebow, Thompson said they were in a relationship. Asked whether their relationship was “friendly, platonic, romantic or possibly matrimonial,” Thomspon giggled and said “All of the above.” When asked where she lived, Thompson gave Tebow’s Jacksonville address and said she lived with Tebow.

Thomspon was given a trespass warning but returned to the facility two days later and was arrested for trespassing. She remains in St. Lucie County jail as of Friday afternoon, held on $750 bond.

Tebow, who played college football at Florida and in the NFL with the Broncos, Jets and Patriots, played his first spring training game with the Mets on Wednesday.