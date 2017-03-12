MLB

Team USA shuts out Canada, advances to second round of World Baseball Classic

The United States scored seven runs in the first two innings and routed Canada 8–0 to advance to the second round of the World Baseball Classic.

Canada's Ryan Dempster struggled in just his second start since the 2013 season and was only able to record one out.

U.S. starter Danny Duffy finished his four scoreless innings of work with just two hits surrendered.

The U.S. offense was powered by a two-run double by Eric Hosmer in the first inning and then a three-run home run by Nolan Arenado in the second inning off Andrew Albers.

Canada dropped to 0–3 and has been eliminated with the loss.

The Dominican Republic clinched the top seed in the group by finishing the first round 3–0. It has now won its last 11 World Baseball Classic games. Colombia lost to the Dominican Republic on Sunday and was eliminated after a 1–2 record in its WBC debut.

