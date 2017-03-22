MLB

USA’s Marcus Stroman throws six no-hit innings in World Baseball Classic final

Marcus Stroman had a no-hitter through six innings  for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic final against Puerto Rico, before surrendering a hit to Angel Pagan in the top of the seventh inning.

Stroman otherwise issued just a walk with three strikeouts, and threw 73 pitches before being lifted immediately after the hit. The U.S. staked him a 7–0 lead.

The U.S. looks ticketed for its first WBC title if all holds steady.

