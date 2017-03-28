The one thing the team can't afford is an injury in the outfield. Denard Span is a little long in the tooth, and Hunter Pence has been having a hard time staying healthy, though he used to be an iron man. If he gets hurt, they have issues.... They have one of the best double-play combinations in the league in Joe Panik and Brandon Crawford.... Brandon Belt is going to have to step up his game. This is a guy they gave $79 million based on what they expected him to do in the future—well, the future is now.... If Belt gets off to a slow start, don't be surprised if Buster Posey gets a little more time at first. The catching position is such a difficult spot to find a real two-way guy like Posey, and that's why they don't want to move him, but you look at Joe Mauer and can't help but think if they'd moved him to first sooner, it might have extended his career. Posey is one of the best players in the league.... Eduardo Núñez is at third, but knocking on the door is Christian Arroyo. That guy can really swing the bat.... Madison Bumgarner, my gosh, the dude is a horse. There's probably 10 true aces in baseball, and he's definitely one of them.... I love Johnny Cueto. He's not gonna light up the radar gun but he disrupts rhythm, keeps guys off balance, throws anything for strikes anytime. Everyone gets so excited about the 95- to 97-mph fastballs, but you see those guys today and you don't see them tomorrow because they huff and they puff and they blow their arms out. Guys like Cueto can pitch forever.... I'm looking for a big year from Jeff Samardzija.... With Matt Moore you have a nice quartet of starters.