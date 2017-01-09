Scott Coker, the president of Bellator MMA, has extended an invitation to Meryl Streep to watch Bellator 170 after the longtime actress took a shot at the the sport in her Cecil B. De Mille award acceptance speech at Sunday night's Golden Globes.

"Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if we kick 'em all out, you'll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts," Streep said while taking aim at President-elect Donald Trump's view for his presidency.

The MMA community took to social media to criticize Streep's comments. Coker penned an open letter to Streep on Twitter.

View the letter below:

Meryl,

I'm a lifelong fan of your work but also a lifelong martial artist who happens to promote mixed martial arts around the world.

The global sport of mixed martial arts celebrates male and female athletes from all around the world who work years tirelessly honing their craft and- yes-art. They come from every country and every walk of life. We at Bellator support them and honor their skill.

Please be my guest at the LA Forum on January 21 and you will see that Mixed Martial Arts is truly artistic - which will feature fighters from all over the world competing at a world class level.

Scott Coker

President Bellator MMA