UFC president Dana White says Ronda Rousey ‘probably done’ with fighting

UFC president Dana White thinks Ronda Rousey may be done fighting for good.

In a Tuesday appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, White said that the two had recently spoken and he felt Rousey was leaning toward walking away after her loss to Amanda Nunes, a disappointing 48-second defeat.

“Her spirits are good and she's doing her own thing," White said. “In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now -- and I don't like saying right here, right now because it's up to her, it's her thing -- but I wouldn't say she fights again. I think she's probably done. I think she's going to ride off in the sunset and start living her life outside of fighting.”

Rousey is 12–2, but many have speculated that this could be it for her fighting in the UFC after consecutive losses to Nunes and Holly Holm dimming her star power somewhat and with a budding career in entertainment emerging. The former Olympic bronze medalist remains the sport’s biggest female star.

“It's not even that I think it was an invincible thing," White said. “She's so competitive that her career record meant everything to her and once she lost, she started to say to herself, 'What the f--- am I doing? This is my whole life? This is it? I want to experience doing other things.' That's what she started to do. She's got a lot of money. She's never going to need money again. Unless you spend money like crazy, you're not going to need money again when you have that kind of money Ronda has, and she's not a big spender. She has a cute place down in Venice, California. She's got some plans, I think she wants to move to a desolate place and do her thing.”

