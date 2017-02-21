Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will never happen.

In an interview with SI Now on Tuesday, De La Hoya said he doesn't think the UFC would allow the fight to happen—despite McGregor's apparent willingness to enter into the world of boxing.

"That'll never happen," De La Hoya said. "The UFC will never allow it. It just will not happen."

"Why would they let the biggest star, McGregor, go up in the ring just straight boxing?" he continued. "Mayweather would probably outclass him. It would be a boring boxing match. Easy as that. Why would the UFC allow that?"

But De La Hoya didn't simply sing Mayweather's praises during the interview. He said the only fight that the retired boxer could make a splash with would be to face off against world champion Canelo Alvarez in a matchup he predicted would not end well for Mayweather.

"If Floyd wants to have a big fight, a huge fight, the only guy he could fight is Canelo Alvarez," De La Hoya said. "And I guarantee you, I believe in my heart of hearts that Canelo would probably beat him easy, maybe even knock him out."​

Listen to the full interview in the video above.