MMA

Oscar De La Hoya: Floyd Mayweather—Conor McGregor fight 'will never happen'

Down
enlarge
Oscar De La Hoya: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor fight 'will never happen'
1:03 | Boxing
Oscar De La Hoya: Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor fight 'will never happen'
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya is convinced a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will never happen. 

In an interview with SI Now on Tuesday, De La Hoya said he doesn't think the UFC would allow the fight to happen—despite McGregor's apparent willingness to enter into the world of boxing.

"That'll never happen," De La Hoya said. "The UFC will never allow it. It just will not happen."

"Why would they let the biggest star, McGregor, go up in the ring just straight boxing?" he continued. "Mayweather would probably outclass him. It would be a boring boxing match. Easy as that. Why would the UFC allow that?"

But De La Hoya didn't simply sing Mayweather's praises during the interview. He said the only fight that the retired boxer could make a splash with would be to face off against world champion Canelo Alvarez in a matchup he predicted would not end well for Mayweather. 

"If Floyd wants to have a big fight, a huge fight, the only guy he could fight is Canelo Alvarez," De La Hoya said. "And I guarantee you, I believe in my heart of hearts that Canelo would probably beat him easy, maybe even knock him out."​

Listen to the full interview in the video above.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters