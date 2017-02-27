MMA

Muslim MMA fighter's father denied visa for U.S. before UFC 209

SI Wire
44 minutes ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap, will not be able to travel to Las Vegas for UFC 209 after his visa request for the United States was denied, according to The Guardian.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undefeated in his 24 MMA fights and is slated to fight Tony Ferguson for the UFC interim lightweight championship. Nurmagomedov is a devout Muslim from Dagestan, Russia.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov planned to be in his son's corner for the fight.

Last month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order banned travel from citizens of seven countries in which the population is predominantly Muslim—Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Somali—from coming into the United States. The ban sparked protests from citizens in major American cities. The executive order was blocked by a federal judge, whose decision was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Nurmagomedov could be a future opponent of UFC star Conor McGregor.

