Cavaliers star LeBron James was among the dozens of athletes to show support online Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington.

“HUGE S/O,” tweeted James before Cleveland’s primetime matchup with the Spurs.

James joined fellow NBA players—as well as athletes from other sports—to back the march against President Donald Trump, which drew millions across the country in several cities. Some retweeted messages while others sent their own.

To all the Queens walking today in D.C., stand up but stay safe!! God Bless #Shhh — Wave Papi (@KELLYOUBREJR) January 21, 2017

this #womensmarch is a beautiful thing. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) January 21, 2017

your people are talking to you. humble yourself. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) January 21, 2017

"Men of quality don't fear equality." Love this!! — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 21, 2017

Love seeing my timeline full of BADASS women standing up for themselves & one another. My heart is with all of you #womensmarch #equality👊🏼💥 — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) January 21, 2017

Special shoutout to the men out there repping girl power today as well. Smart men know tht empowering women empowers all of us! Mad respect😎 — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) January 21, 2017

The #WomensMarches happening everywhere are pretty amazing. — IamTrevorMay (@trevmay65) January 21, 2017