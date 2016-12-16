Sacramento Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins lashed out against Sacramento Bee sports columnist Andy Furillo over a reference to his brother's arrest in a column that was written after teammate Matt Barnes choked a woman in a New York City night club and Cousins allegedly “sucker punched” her boyfriend, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“We’re going to have some real f---ing issues. Don’t ever mention my brother again. You don't know my f---ing brother,” Cousins said. “f---ing coward. You say whatever you want to say about me but don't mention my f---ing family.”

Cousins' brother Jaleel, who played basketball for the University of South Florida, was arrested in May after an altercation in a Tampa nightclub. DeMarcus Cousins was also at the bar but was escorted out. Jaleel Cousins was booked on misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer without violence before being released on bond.

The NBA is aware of the Cousins situation and a penalty may be handed down soon, according to Sam Amick of USA Today.

This is just the latest incident where Cousins has attempted to control his media availability. Cousins has repeatedly confronted media and refused to speak to other reporters under his conditions.

Watch Cousins' media incidents below:

The Kings issued the following statement:

“We are committed to being open and transparent, and any hint of media censorship is unacceptable. There is an ongoing review into this matter, and we will take the appropriate steps immediately upon its conclusion.”

Cousins issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“There is a time, place and manner to say everything, and I chose the wrong ones. Like most people, I am fiercely protective of my friends and family, and I let my emotions get the best of me in this situation. I understand my actions were inexcusable and I commit to upholding the professional standards of the Kings and the NBA. I apologize to my teammates, fans and the Kings organization for my behavior and the ensuing distraction and look forward to moving on and focusing on basketball.”