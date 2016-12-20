NBA

Gregg Popovich flies from Texas to Georgia on game day for Craig Sager memorial

Tuesday December 20th, 2016

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wouldn’t let a game get in the way of honoring longtime TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager on Tuesday.

Popovich flew in from Texas to attend Sager’s memorial service in Atlanta​, the same day his team was set to take on the Rockets at 8 p.m. ET in Houston.

Watch: The best of Craig Sager, Gregg Popovich interviews over the years

The legendary coach fondly remembered Sager following his death last Thursday with a long statement, and did not take questions afterward. 

Popovich’s gruff, humorous and occasionally odd handling of in-game interviews with Sager became a tradition throughout the years. He died at the age of 65 last week after a long battle with cancer.

– Kenny Ducey

