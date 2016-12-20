Spurs coach Gregg Popovich wouldn’t let a game get in the way of honoring longtime TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager on Tuesday.

Popovich flew in from Texas to attend Sager’s memorial service in Atlanta​, the same day his team was set to take on the Rockets at 8 p.m. ET in Houston.

• Watch: The best of Craig Sager, Gregg Popovich interviews over the years

Gregg Popovich flew to Marietta, Ga., to be at Craig Sager’s memorial service this morning. The Spurs play in Houston tonight. pic.twitter.com/K01KHD9Uf2 — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) December 20, 2016

The legendary coach fondly remembered Sager following his death last Thursday with a long statement, and did not take questions afterward.

Popovich’s gruff, humorous and occasionally odd handling of in-game interviews with Sager became a tradition throughout the years. He died at the age of 65 last week after a long battle with cancer.

– Kenny Ducey