George Karl’s new book is not going over well with his former players.

In an advance copy that went out Thursday, the former coach of the Nuggets, Kings and others made critical comments about several former Nuggets players, including Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith.

Among Karl’s opinions was the notion that not having fathers negatively affected Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin, and reference to Anthony and Smith as “spoiled brats.”

Anthony’s father died of cancer when he was two years old, and Martin was raised by a singe mother.

Smith responded first, before a storm of tweets from an angry Martin — now a father himself — shed light on the dislike many of Karl’s players still harbor for him. All three were members of the Nuggets together, including the 2008-09 team that lost in the Western Conference Finals.

Still trying to be relevant. Sad just sad. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 22, 2016

The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH. More to come — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Everyone that's played for that awful person and coach can't stand the ground he walks on — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Having a lot of wins doesn't make you a good coach. He was blessed with great talent — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Since we were so bad as players. Tell him to forfeit those Denver wins — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

George Karl is selfish,unhappy,missable,,cowardly person. No wonder he's be fired every place he has coached — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

The book he is writing is full of lies and deceit. By far the worst coach that ever played for — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Talking bout Melo didn't like defense. Hell he never coached defense. How does that work — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

George Karl is the reason KiKi Vandeweghe lost his GM job in Denver. Told the staff they can't serve 2 Kings. He no King. #CowardKarl — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

Anthony offered a “no comment” to reporters at the Knicks’ game on Thursday.

Another former player, Wilson Chandler, spoke out.

George Karl came out with a confessions of a video vixen book smh. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) December 22, 2016

Karl, who also coached the Cavaliers, Warriors, SuperSonics and Bucks, has a career record of 1,175-824. He was fired by the Kings last season.