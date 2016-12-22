NBA

Former players trash George Karl over new tell-all book

Friday December 23rd, 2016

George Karl’s new book is not going over well with his former players.

In an advance copy that went out Thursday, the former coach of the Nuggets, Kings and others made critical comments about several former Nuggets players, including Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith.

Among Karl’s opinions was the notion that not having fathers negatively affected Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin, and reference to Anthony and Smith as “spoiled brats.”

Anthony’s father died of cancer when he was two years old, and Martin was raised by a singe mother.

Smith responded first, before a storm of tweets from an angry Martin — now a father himself — shed light on the dislike many of Karl’s players still harbor for him. All three were members of the Nuggets together, including the 2008-09 team that lost in the Western Conference Finals.

Anthony offered a “no comment” to reporters at the Knicks’ game on Thursday.

Another former player, Wilson Chandler, spoke out.

Karl, who also coached the Cavaliers, Warriors, SuperSonics and Bucks, has a career record of 1,175-824. He was fired by the Kings last season.

