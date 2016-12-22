Down
NBA Christmas Guide: Ranking the games
NBA

Why Isn't The NBA Selling These Christmas Cards?

Lindsay Applebaum
Thursday December 22nd, 2016

The NBA is selling all kinds of Christmas-related stuff, from ugly sweaters to Santa hats to ornaments, but there's one egregious oversight: NO GREETING CARDS! To fill that void, we've created a small selection of Christmas greetings featuring some favorite players. Feel free to print and share these with your loved ones while you're watching hoops this Christmas.

LeBron James and Kevin Love, awkward family photo style.

People might get a kick out of this Draymond Green card.

Al Horford sitting on a throne of lies.

This one's for the believers.

To OKC, with love.

