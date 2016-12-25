NBA

Watch: Cavs’ Kyrie Irving sinks Warriors with game winner on Christmas

SI Wire
Sunday December 25th, 2016

Kyrie Irving played the hero once again as the Cavs inched past the Warriors 109–108 on Christmas.

A highly-anticipated Finals rematch lived up to billing, with a fast pace and plenty of highlights dotting the game. The Warriors — now featuring Kevin Durant — fell prey to a late Cavaliers comeback.

There was a bit of controversy setting up Irving’s shot, as the refs reviewed the prior sequence — a broken Warriors play — to determine how much time should be left on the clock for a final Cavs possession. The break in the action essentially granted Cleveland an extra timeout. But with 13.5 seconds to go, the ball went into Irving’s hands, and he got into the lane, spun back left and faded away over Klay Thompson for the go-ahead points.

The Warriors couldn’t answer, with a questionable no-call on Kevin Durant ending the game. The two teams next meet on Jan. 16 in Oakland.

Irving, of course, hit the eventual game-winner in Game 7 of the Finals in June.

Cleveland has now won four straight meetings with Golden State, dating back to the postseason.

- Jeremy Woo

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters