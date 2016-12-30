NBA

Stephen Curry’s shoes auctioned at $30,101 for Oakland Fire Relief fund

SI Wire
Saturday December 31st, 2016

A pair of Stephen Curry’s custom shoes honoring the victims of Oakland’s Ghost Ship fire were auctioned off for $30,101.

Curry wore the shoes in Dec. 15's victory over the New York Knicks when he scored eight points.

The bid includes the numerals that many common refer to as a reminder that the Warriors blew a 3–1 lead in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Most Memorable Moments From 2016

He also auctioned off a pair that he wore during the pregame warmups that went for $13,356.

All proceeds will go to the Oakland Fire Relief fund, which supports those affected by the a fatal fire at the Ghostship warehouse that killed 36 people.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters