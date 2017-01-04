NBA

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo beats Knicks at buzzer

Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, draining a fadeaway game winner near the top of the key to give the Bucks a 105–104 win over the Knicks.

The ascendant young forward made a pretty difficult shot look easy, pounding down the clock with the Bucks down one and finding space for his jumper.

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He forced the final possession by tipping the ball off of New York’s Derrick Rose in the closing seconds.

​SI’s Lee Jenkins profiled Antetokounmpo at length in this week’s magazine.

