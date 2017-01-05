Report: Hawks trading Kyle Korver to Cavs

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a deal to send Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers, The Vertical reports.

The deal will reportedly involve the Cavs sending Mike Dunleavy to a third, unnamed team through Atlanta. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports the Cavs will send a 2019 first round pick to the Hawks.

Korver, long one of the league’s preeminent three-point specialists, is averaging 9.5 points per game and shooting 40.9% from three this season. He is a career 42% shooter from deep.

The Cavs are without J.R. Smith for an extended period of time, and will likely plug Korver in at shooting guard immediately. The defending champs add valuable depth on the perimeter to supplement LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs’ core.

It remains unclear what Cleveland will send back in the deal. The Hawks have been part of trade rumors all week, with Paul Millsap’s name at the forefront. As Atlanta continues to reshape its team, more moves could conceivably be on the way.

Windhorst reports the Cavs are making a separate trade with the Trail Blazers that involves Cleveland trading this year’s first round selection to Portland and receiving their 2018 first-rounder (which the Blazers own) in return. This enables the Cavs to send Atlanta their 2019 first round pick rather than their 2020 selection. NBA rules stipulate teams cannot trade first round picks in consecutive years.

— Jeremy Woo