NBA

Matt Bonner announces retirement in hilarious video

Extra Mustard
Friday January 6th, 2017

Matt Bonner, aka “The Red Mamba,” is retiring from professional basketball after 12 seasons, and he announced the news in the funniest way possible.

Bonner used a two-plus minute video, staged as a spot on New Hampshire public access television, to announce the news. It was pretty funny, and the production was actually really good. Watch Bonner eat a sandwich, walk through some of nature’s most picturesque settings and talk.

While it was funny, it was also sort of sad. We’re all going to miss the sharpshooter.

Bonner played two seasons in Toronto before spending the last 10 years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. The 6'10" forward finishes with a career 41.4% three-point shooting percentage. He played in just 30 games last year, averaging under seven minutes.

– Kenny Ducey

