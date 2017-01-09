NBA

Report: Dunleavy wants buyout from Hawks after trade

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Veteran forward Mike Dunleavy has yet to report to the Atlanta Hawks after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, reports ESPN.com's Marc J. Spears and Marc Stein.

Mike Dunleavy was traded with guard Mo Williams and a protected 2019 first-round pick in exchange for shooting guard Kyle Korver.

According to the report, Dunleavy wants a buyout from Atlanta that would allow him to become a free agent and that the two sides are "working through it."

Players that are traded have 72 hours to report to their new team and complete a physical, which would officially complete the trade. Korver is with the Cavaliers but can't compete in games until Dunveavy's situation is complete.

Dunleavy, 36, is averaging 4.6 points and two rebounds in 23 games for this season.

- Scooby Axson

