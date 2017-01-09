NBA

Draymond Green: DeMarcus Cousins 'best big man in the game'

SI Wire
Monday January 9th, 2017

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green says that Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is the best big man in the game.

Green, who was teammates with Green on the gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic basketball team in Rio, made the comments after the Warriors beat the Kings 117–106 on Sunday night.

“He’s incredible. He can score the ball. I think DeMarcus is the best center in the game," Green said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "I think a lot of times people try to — a lot of times people don’t give him that credit, and a lot of it is they try to downplay his status because of his reputation, or getting technical fouls and things like that. He is the best big man in the game. It’s always interesting to watch, interesting to play against and interesting to play with."

Cousins only scored 17 points against Golden State and received a technical foul after hitting a chair.

"He’s an incredible player, and he continues to get better year in and year out — regardless of what credit people try to take from him or try not to necessarily give him," Green added. "He’s the best big man in the game.”

In his seventh NBA season, the 26-year-old Cousins is averaging a career-high 28.1 points, 10 rebounds and 1.4 blcoks for Sacramento this season, who are ninth in the Western Conference standings.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters