NBA

Rajon Rondo: Bulls said I needed to be saved from myself

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo held an 11-minute interview session with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed his current situation and playing off the bench.

Rondo has been benched for the last five games and said he has been playing pick-up basketball to stay in shape outside of the team's practice facility. 

With Dwyane Wade scheduled for an off-day and Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic suffering from flu-like symptoms, Rondo is now the second man off the Bulls bench for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

“A member of the staff told me I needed to be saved from myself, ” Rondo said. 

“Saving me from myself, I’ve never heard that before in my life,” he added. “I guess he was trying to do the best thing for me.”

Rondo says that he speaks cordially with coach Fred Hoiberg but did not have much else to add about his relationship. He also mentioned how he views his decision to sign with the Bulls.

“Depends on how you guys write it,” he said. “But yeah, it’s different. When I signed here, why I wanted to come here, it’s a lot different than what I anticipated.’’

