NBA

Watch: John Wall, Jae Crowder beef after Celtics beat Wizards

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Things got touchy after the Celtics beat the Wizards on Wednesday in Boston.

After a competitive 117–108 game, John Wall and Jae Crowder had to be separated after the game, after trash talk between the two men escalated. Crowder appeared to put his finger on Wall’s nose, which led to Wall slapping back and teammates having to intervene.

Watch the video below.

 

Jae Crowder put a finger in John Wall's face postgame and an argument ensued.

A video posted by CSN MID-ATLANTIC (@csnma) on

Isaiah Thomas scored 38 for Boston, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to spur the win.

Police were in place outside the team’s locker rooms after the game to diffuse any tension that might have escalated.

