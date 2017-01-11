This loss was very Knicks, and this win was very Sixers.

New York lost in Philly to the 76ers after a head-scratching final sequence that involved an actually pretty good possession from the Knicks: Derrick Rose drove, created space, whipped the ball back out, the Knicks made an extra pass and found Kristaps Porzingis for a three that would have sealed the game...

But he air balled.

The Knicks were then up one as the Sixers pushed upcourt and T.J. McConnell got off a baseline, turnaround jumper.

Sixers' T. J. McConnell hits buzzer-beater to top Knicks in wild end-to-end finish (all angles) pic.twitter.com/os6ahU98vT — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 12, 2017

More like M.J. McConnell.

But also, the Knicks dysfunction at play, here.