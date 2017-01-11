NBA

Watch: Knicks lose to Sixers after Porzingis air ball, T.J. McConnell game winner

SI Wire
an hour ago

This loss was very Knicks, and this win was very Sixers.

New York lost in Philly to the 76ers after a head-scratching final sequence that involved an actually pretty good possession from the Knicks: Derrick Rose drove, created space, whipped the ball back out, the Knicks made an extra pass and found Kristaps Porzingis for a three that would have sealed the game...

But he air balled.

The Knicks were then up one as the Sixers pushed upcourt and T.J. McConnell got off a baseline, turnaround jumper.

More like M.J. McConnell.

But also, the Knicks dysfunction at play, here.

