Carmelo Anthony calls loss to 76ers 'unacceptable'

3 hours ago

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony says he is tired of losing after Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, calling the defeat "unacceptable."

The 98–97 loss was the Knicks third in a row and dropped them to 17–22, which is 10th in the Eastern Conference.

"We should be telling ourselves this is unacceptable,” Anthony said, via the New York Daily News. “We were winning this game. Coming down the stretch we were winning with 27 second left in the game. We came up short. That should be unacceptable to all of us.”

“To come up short, it’s a tough one,” Anthony added. “I don’t even know what to say about this one.”

Anthony had 28 points in the game, but did not score in the fourth quarter as the Knicks blew a 10-point lead with less than three minutes in the game. but was blanked in the fourth quarter, when the Knicks blew a 10-point lead in the final 2:17.

“This is embarrassing,” Knicks guard Courtney Lee said. “The way we keep losing games there’s no excuses. It’s us. This (expletive) is definitely embarrassing.”

The Knicks next take on the Chicago Bulls at home on Thursday.

- Scooby Axson

