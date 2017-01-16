NBA

Knicks’ Courtney Lee posts ‘Dumb and Dumber’ photos after being benched

Extra Mustard
12 minutes ago

Knicks guard Courtney Lee does not appear to be too happy about being benched.

Following the Knicks’ 108–107 loss to the Hawks on Monday, which undrafted rookie Ron Baker started in favor of Lee, the veteran shooting guard posted a pair of photos to his Instagram from the film “Dumb and Dumber.”

Lee played a total of just 21 minutes on Monday after starting each of the 36 games he’s played in this season.

Lee signed a four-year, $50 million contract to join the Knicks prior to the season. The team has now lost 14 of 18.

– Kenny Ducey

