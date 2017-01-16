NBA

Carmelo Anthony says he hasn't considered waiving no-trade clause

SI Wire
2 hours ago

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony says he hasn't thought about waiving his no-trade clause, amid speculation about his future with the team.

The NBA's trading deadline is Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET.

"I've never even, haven't even thought about that," Anthony said. "Like you said, I guess there's people talking about it. I don't know, I haven't thought about it. It's not something that I've thought about so far."

Anthony, 32, is due to make $26.24 million and $27.9 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the five-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2014.

The nine-time All-Star said that no one from the organization has talked to him about being traded and he doesn't know where the trade chatter started from.

"If that's the case, if that's where it's coming from, that side, I guess it's a conversation we should have," Anthony said. "If they feel my time in New York is over, I guess that's a conversation we should have."

Anthony is averaging 22 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists in 40 games this season for New York, who are 11th in the Eastern Conference at 18–23.

- Scooby Axson

